TIER IV unveils "fanfare": A white-label EV solution ready for driverless autonomous driving

TOKYO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, a leader in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, proudly announces " fanfare ", an innovative solution designed to ease and accelerate the production of AD-enabled electric vehicles (EVs). This solution offers white-label EV models, empowering customers to commercialize these vehicles under their own brand names and efficiently incorporate AD features.

Solution Overview

An initial line of EV models produced for fanfare

The Japanese Government is at the forefront of the Level 4[1] AD initiative, with a goal to deploy Level 4 AD services in at least 50 regions by 2025 and 100 regions by 2027 in Japan. However, the current market faces challenges in procuring affordable EVs certified for Level 4 AD services to meet the high demand.

In response, TIER IV has partnered with multiple car manufacturers to develop a scalable electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture[2] and a redundant drive-by-wire module, enabling customers to define AD features through add-on components. To ease the production of EVs using these technologies and accelerate the deployment of driverless AD services, TIER IV has also published the " L4 Custom Design Guidelines. "[3] These guidelines provide basic information intended to advise car manufacturers on integrating AD features into baseline EVs and testing them to comply with Level 4 standards. This initiative has created a new opportunity for manufacturing AD-enabled EVs in domestic production facilities.

Our EV solution "fanfare", established through these achievements, empowers customers to develop and operate AD-enabled EVs under their own brand names. To ensure a seamless customer experience, comprehensive after-sales services are also under preparation. The initial plan is to introduce this new solution with a minibus model in 2023, gradually expanding the lineup to include multiple models by 2024. TIER IV aims to produce 300 units of AD-enabled EVs with partners in 2025 and continues building up an environment for partners to accelerate mass production of AD-enabled EVs for diverse purposes.

Key Features

With a strong focus on safety, TIER IV has conducted numerous Proof-of-Concept projects demonstrating AD services in multiple counties, actively engaging with regulatory authorities and experts in the corresponding regions. Lessons learned from these projects serve as the best practice for AD-enabled EVs with Level 4 standards to adhere to traffic safety rules and vehicle equipment safety standards. Leveraging this expertise, fanfare's EV models are designed to accommodate various operational design domains (ODDs)[4] with open specifications of AD software.

The E/E architecture adopted in this solution meets the necessary safety standards, featuring redundant designs for sensors, computers, and drive-by-wire modules dedicated to AD technology to prevent inability to brake or steer due to a single point of failure. These design specifications are also standardized through international industry organizations such as Mobility In Harmony (MIH)[5] and the Autoware Foundation (AWF)[6].

For the initial phase, fanfare's baseline EVs are procured from multiple car manufacturers, expanded to be compatible with Level 4 AD systems, and then sold to customers as white-label EVs. While there may be differences among the baseline EVs from different manufacturers, TIER IV ensures stable performance and quality to meet vehicle equipment safety standards. As a result, a common set of AD features can be installed in our white-label EVs.

Future Outlook

Following the release of the initial line of EV models TIER IV empowers third-party companies to begin mass production of the same EV models by disclosing the design specifications through the "L4 Custom Design Guidelines" initiative. TIER IV is also actively exploring new opportunities to engage with as many car manufacturers as possible that can provide baseline EVs compatible with the open specifications of fanfare's EV models. Driven by its commitment to sustainable mobility, TIER IV is dedicated to refining AD-enabled EVs and expanding its vehicle selection to meet the growing demand for driverless AD services in the future.

Teaser

https://youtu.be/28__AhDQXuU

Glossary

[1] In Japan, Level 4 is considered to be fully autonomous driving, which means that a vehicle can handle the majority of driving situations independently, under specific conditions, on public roads.

[2] Electrical and Electronic Architecture (EEA) is vehicle system structure.

[3] This is guidance that summarizes practical design guidelines as a TIER IV standard for the development of vehicles compatible with Level 4 AD.

[4] Operational Design Domain（ODD）refers to the driving environment conditions. AD systems are designed and developed to operate within the defined ODD.

[5] The organization, established in 2020 under the leadership of Hon Hai Precision Industry, a world-leading ODM, aims to promote the open development of EV. In 2021, it became an independent nonprofit organization separate from Hon Hai. As the chair of the "Autonomy" working group, TIER IV aims to lead the design of autonomous EVs within the MIH initiative while collaborating with the Autoware Foundation (AWF).

[6] The world's first international industry organization aiming to establish industry standards for AD OS, and our CEO, Shinpei Kato, is the Chairman.

About TIER IV

TIER IV , the creator of Autoware , the world's first open-source autonomous driving (AD) software, is at the forefront of the research and development of AD technology. The company provides cutting-edge technology solutions, including software and hardware across multiple platforms, that enable the safe and efficient development of AD. TIER IV is committed to the societal implementation of AD technology, driven by their vision of "the art of open source - reimagine intelligent vehicles".

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation（AWF ), TIER IV leverages Autoware's capabilities and collaborates with partners worldwide. Through the ecosystem powered by Autoware, the company aims to expand the potential of AD technology, involving individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders, as they strive for the realization of a better society.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

SOURCE TIER IV,INC