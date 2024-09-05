Tier-One Canadian Life and Health Insurance Carrier Selects Sapiens Insurance Platform to Foster Innovation, Drive Efficiency, and Improve Agent & Customer Experience

Sapiens Insurance Platform for Life & Annuities will provide one integrated solution to support all products and services throughout the insurance lifecycle

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that a leading tier-one life and health insurer in Canada has selected Sapiens Insurance Platform for Life & Annuities (L&A) to improve operational performance, drive efficiency, enhance the client and advisor experience, and ensure their digital evolution and growth in the life and health market.

Sapiens Insurance Platform will be instrumental in enabling a client-first approach from the first touch point during new business to continued service excellence and administration, including enhanced support for their distribution channels, simplifying the business rules for an easier and proactive engagement, and continued enhanced support for the customer throughout their life events. This will be further enabled through simplified product development and management capabilities, a streamlined and data-driven new business process, and efficient, proactive policy administration processing powered by Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Annuities.

Sapiens' platform offers one integrated solution to support all products and processes through the pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase stages of the insurance lifecycle. Sapiens Insurance Platform for L&A includes enhanced automation, accelerated underwriting, an intuitive e-application and illustration capabilities for a customer-centric and long-term strategy with Sapiens' award-winning modules, IllustrationPro, ApplicationPro, and UnderwritingPro. Sapiens DataSuite, a data and analytics solution, will enable the insurer to use data, with advanced analytics, and predictive modeling for end-to-end business support. Sapiens DigitalSuite, with digital engagement for all personas, will provide an omnichannel experience and facilitate an independent customer and agent journey.

"Our client is a distinguished leader in the Canadian life and health market, known for their commitment to client care throughout each stage of life. We are pleased to partner with them and provide the technology they need to achieve their business goals by proactively offering tailored products and services," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. "Sapiens' platform and its intelligent digital solutions will optimize their speed-to-market, digital transformation, and technology stack, and enhance their customer and agent relations for successful growth. Sapiens Insurance Platform is a future-proof, AI-based, open, modular, and integrated insurance platform, which accelerates adoption, delivers sustained value, and empowers insurers to stay ahead."

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. Visit our website at www.sapiens.com

