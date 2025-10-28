Tier-One OEMs and Cell Manufacturers Validate AMB's Powder to Electrode™ Technology at Live Production Demo

AM Batteries' direct powder deposition method proves commercially viable as 70+ industry leaders witness 20 m/min production speeds

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Batteries (AMB) demonstrated commercial-scale dry electrode manufacturing using its proprietary dry deposition method to over 70 industry leaders during Demo Day, proving the technology delivers the cost savings and performance needed to accelerate EV adoption and strengthen domestic battery manufacturing.

Major automakers, cell manufacturers and material suppliers from Japan, Korea, China, Europe, and the United States attended, bringing together key decision-makers from across the industry. The event included live production demonstrations of two pilot lines operating at commercial speeds, hands-on testing sessions, and deep dives with AMB leadership.

Industry Leaders Confirm Dry Deposition is the Future

Professor Shirley Meng, a leading battery researcher, delivered the keynote "Dry Electrode Architecture Design for Pushing Energy Density Limits at Cell Level." "The shift from wet to dry electrode manufacturing is inevitable and necessary for the industry," said Professor Meng.

Joe Lam of ATL (Amperex Technology Limited), one of the world's largest cell manufacturers, provided a customer testimonial detailing ATL's rigorous technology evaluation process. "ATL set up a dedicated team to vet all dry electrode processes across the world," said Lam. "We decided to partner with AM Batteries because their dry deposition technology was the most advanced, we had seen in our research."

Two Operational Lines Demonstrate Commercial Readiness

During the live demonstration session, guests observed two Engineering Pilot Lines (EPLs) in operation. EPL 1 ran continuously at 20 meters per minute, demonstrating that dry deposition can achieve the consistent, high-quality output required for commercial battery production. Guests also toured the Customer Success Center, where EPL 2 demonstrated customer material testing capabilities in a state-of-the-art dry room environment.

The dry room enables customers to test various materials, including moisture-sensitive high-nickel cathode materials, under controlled conditions before equipment purchases. Attendees tested AMB's interactive Technoeconomic Savings Calculator, which models dry deposition economics against conventional slurry coating. A 30 GWh gigafactory could save over $100 million annually by switching to AMB's technology.

Superior Technology Delivers Measurable Advantages

AMB's dry deposition approach deposits powder materials directly onto current collectors and compresses them in a single continuous process. Unlike extrusion-based dry methods that create free-standing films requiring additional lamination steps, AMB's direct deposition enables both thick and thin coatings and immediate powder recycling. The process eliminates the toxic solvents, extensive mixing equipment, and energy-intensive drying ovens that make conventional wet coating costly and environmentally harmful.

Performance data shows:

40% reduction in capital expenditure

50% reduction in operating costs

75% lower energy consumption in electrode manufacturing

40% reduction in overall battery plant carbon footprint

5x smaller factory footprint

$100M+ annual savings for a 30 GWh gigafactory

Enhanced battery performance with higher energy density and faster charging

DEMO DAY BY THE NUMBERS

70+ attendees from automakers and cell manufacturers

4-hour comprehensive program with keynotes, demos, and roundtables

20 m/min continuous production speed demonstrated

2 operational pilot lines demonstrated

"Multiple tier-one manufacturers examined our technology for four hours and witnessed our direct powder-to-current collector process operating at commercial speeds with greater flexibility than competing approaches," said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. "We're now scaling globally to meet demand."

AMB is backed by strategic investors from the automotive, electronics, and energy sectors and has raised $74 million to date to commercialize its Powder to Electrode™ technology globally.

About AM Batteries

AM Batteries (AMB) is a pioneer in dry deposition electrode manufacturing technology. Its proprietary Powder to Electrode™ process deposits active materials directly onto current collectors, eliminating solvents and energy-intensive drying from lithium-ion battery production. Unlike extrusion-based dry methods, AMB's direct deposition approach enables flexible coating thickness and immediate powder recycling. As a turnkey equipment supplier, AMB enables sustainable, high-performance battery manufacturing. The company was named to TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2024 list.

Learn more at www.am-batteries.com.

SOURCE AM Batteries