Tier One Partners Adds New Clients in Commercial Real Estate & Finance Management to Its Cloud & Data Software Practice Area

BOSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier One Partners, LLC, an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency distinguished by its senior-powered teams, today announced it has added two new companies to its tech client base: Prophix and Tango .

Tier One will provide communications strategy and media relations support, as well as robust content programming to help these companies extend their leadership positions in the commercial real estate, corporate finance, and enterprise resource management industries.

"We're thrilled about these new relationships because both are serving to transform their respective industries in exciting ways," said Derek Delano, Senior Vice President. "With the addition of these new brands and the significant organic growth we've seen among current clients, we're poised to achieve double-digit growth again in 2019. It's clear clients are responding positively to both our expanded offerings and new talent as their earned media, digital, and content strategies evolve."

About Prophix

Prophix helps midmarket companies achieve their goals more successfully with its innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, planning and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities and driving competitive advantage. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. Additional information can be found at https://www.prophix.com/ .

About Tango

As a global leader in Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) and Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), Tango unites predictive analytics with location development and management into a single platform. The Tango team has worked with over 500 leading companies and brings that knowledge and those best practices to our products and services. Our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solutions are used across more than 130 countries by concepts ranging from a few dozen locations to large global brands with more than 40,000 locations. Learn more at https://tangoanalytics.com/ .

About Tier One Partners

Tier One Partners is a full-service, boutique PR, digital, and content agency that helps challenger brands redefine the meaning of value in their industries through innovation and inventiveness. Specializing in consumer, technology, digital health, financial services, and clean energy, the agency delivers measurable programs that help companies demonstrate market leadership and meet key business objectives through a unique approach powered by senior talent. For more information, visit www.tieronepr.com.

