Tier One Property Services, L.L.C. hires J. Harold Hatchett III as President and Chief Executive Officer

Hatchett was most recently the Group Managing Partner for OCTCET Inc., a privately held energy company in Houston, TX. He previously served in a variety of senior executive roles with Royal Dutch Shell including VP of Investor Relations North America, VP-Head of External Engagement Strategy Americas, Chief Operating Officer Shell Finance Services, and Chief Financial Officer Upstream Americas.

Harold holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Longwood University. He has a passion for the development of opportunities that champion the skills of a diverse workforce to meet the business goals of both clients and stake-holders.

"Harold is a proven leader that will bring a new level of professionalism to the company. His track record of leading sustainable growth, while continuing to drive the delivery of outstanding customer service will be a benefit to our customer base," says Terry Woodley, Chairman and Managing Director of Tier One.

Tier One Property Services, L.L.C. is a minority-owned facility services provider of commercial janitorial, building maintenance and specialty property services. Tier One is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and has expertise in large refinery, banking, educational and manufacturing environments. With a national footprint, keen focus on safety, and attention to fulfilling contract specifications, Tier One can help to achieve your Diversity spending goals.

For more information, contact Kathleen Anglin at (281) 668-9041 (voice) or (281) 668-9003 (fax).

