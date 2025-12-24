Tier-One Territory: 5 Gold Stocks Operating in the Land of Giants

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – With gold posting its strongest annual gain since 1979[1], Africa's mining sector has accelerated development timelines across Ghana, Senegal, Mali, and Tanzania. Location has emerged as the ultimate de-risking factor in 2025, with producers operating in proven geological districts commanding premium valuations while explorers in tier-one neighborhoods benefit from established infrastructure and geological continuity[2]. Among those capturing investor attention are Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM), and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K).

J.P. Morgan forecasts gold could push toward $5,000 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2026, driven by sustained central bank demand averaging 585 tonnes quarterly[3]. Meanwhile, gold mining equities continue to lag bullion despite strong operational leverage, with analysts noting that quality producers in established districts offer compelling value as institutional capital begins rotating into the sector[4].

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has confirmed high-grade gold mineralization up to 35.45 g/t at its Tembo Project in northwestern Tanzania, validating priority drill targets ahead of a planned Q1 2026 program. The results came from eight active artisanal mining locations, with the strongest grades at Ngula 1 confirming it as the company's primary near-term target.

"We are moving from exploration to execution," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "The high-grade samples at surface confirm the system's potential, while our engagement with Nyati Resources offers a tangible path to process that material. Our focus is squarely on defining the resource at Ngula 1 and finalizing a processing agreement that leverages existing infrastructure to minimize capital output."

Additional high-grade results included 35.21 g/t and 12.94 g/t from Ngula 2, plus 22.68 g/t and 5.90 g/t from the under-drilled Mgusu Target. Mineralization appears in smokey-grey quartz veins within sheared basalts, matching the company's geological model for the area.

Lake Victoria Gold is now finalizing discussions with Nyati Resources to access a 500 tonne-per-day processing plant located on one of LVG's Tembo licences, directly beside Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine. The company expects to finalize a binding agreement by early 2026, creating a near-term production pathway from Tembo ahead of full development at its flagship Imwelo Gold Project.

The Tembo drilling program at Ngula 1 begins in Q1 2026, targeting a 300 to 400 meter strike length that has delivered consistently high grades in both historical drilling and recent sampling.

Meanwhile, LVG continues advancing Imwelo, located just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine. Recent drill results from Area C extended mineralization beyond current pit designs, with continuity now demonstrated to over 250 meters depth.

Supporting this strategy is exposure to potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the company's 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation. Funding is backed by a gold prepay facility with Monetary Metals and a C$11.52 million strategic investment from Taifa Group.

With drilling, processing agreements, and funding advancing together, Lake Victoria Gold is building the platform to move from explorer to producer.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX) has announced its Board of Directors unanimously authorized management to explore an initial public offering of a subsidiary holding the company's premier North American Gold Assets, which would be anchored by Barrick's joint venture interests in Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, plus the wholly owned Fourmile gold discovery in Nevada. The contemplated IPO would list a small minority interest, with Barrick retaining a significant controlling majority stake.

"Barrick's gold operations in Nevada and the Dominican Republic are among the best in the world, located in some of the best gold mining jurisdictions," said Mark Hill, Group Chief Operating Officer and Interim President and CEO. "Adding our 100% owned Fourmile project in Nevada, one of this century's most significant gold discoveries, could put NewCo in a league of its own."

Barrick will update the market on its progress exploring the potential IPO at the company's Full Year 2025 Results in February 2026. Any decision to pursue an IPO and its timing remains subject to Board approval, customary requirements and approvals, and market conditions.

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) has expanded mineralization at the Southern Arc deposit at its Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal, with drill hole DSDD574 intersecting 1.7 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 29.6 meters and a further 2.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 20.0 meters. The PEA-stage project currently demonstrates robust economics with an estimated after-tax NPV5% of US$563 million and an IRR of 72% at a gold price of US$2,750 per ounce.

"Importantly, drilling to the southwest of the current optimized pit shell is expanding mineralization, returning broad and consistent gold intervals," said Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna. "These results will feed into an updated resource estimate expected in the first quarter of 2026."

The company is currently advancing toward a feasibility study with a construction decision targeted for the second quarter of 2026. Drilling continues with five drill rigs focused on ongoing infill drilling to support increased resource confidence and continued step-out drilling where mineralization remains open.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) has released an initial 12-year life of mine plan for the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine with an after-tax NPV5% of $824 million at consensus gold prices averaging $3,240 per ounce, increasing to approximately $1.5 billion at $4,000 per ounce. The Technical Report Summary demonstrates a 12-year mine life with 26 years of total production based on 2.8 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves, averaging 141,000 ounces annually from 2026 to 2028, with 4.8 million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources exclusive of reserves highlighting potential for future growth.

"The transformational acquisition of CC&V established SSR Mining as the third largest gold producer in the United States, with two core operations each with mine lives in excess of 10 years," said Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining. "Following a very successful integration process, CC&V has already paid back the initial $100 million upfront acquisition price in mine-site after-tax free cash flow."

Including the total potential transaction outlay of $275 million, realized free cash flow, and TRS projections, the acquisition demonstrates a transaction IRR exceeding 100%. From 2026 to 2028, the operation is projected to generate average annual after-tax operating cash flow of $196 million and free cash flow of $128 million at consensus prices, with significant exploration upside from nearly five million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources and two million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K) has received a credit rating upgrade to Baa2 from Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, with the outlook changed to stable from positive. The company completed early redemption of $500 million in Senior Notes on December 4, 2025, bringing total 2025 debt repayment to approximately $700 million and cumulative debt reduction over fiscal 2024-2025 to $1.5 billion.

"Kinross' excellent financial position is driven by its consistent operating track record and disciplined cost management strategy," said Andrea Freeborough, CFO. "The Moody's upgrade underscores the strength of our investment-grade balance sheet, which stands at a net cash position of approximately $500 million as of September 30, 2025. Over the past two years, we have repaid $1.5 billion of debt, including $700 million in 2025, reflecting our disciplined approach to managing our business."

Following the redemption, Kinross has $750 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes outstanding, with the next maturity date on July 15, 2033. The company's net cash position of approximately $500 million as of September 30, 2025, provides financial flexibility for continued operations and growth.

