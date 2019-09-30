Tier1 Expands Buy-side Solutions to Address Growing Demand for Corporate Access Capabilities

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, plans to increase its investment in its buy-side solutions. The expansion, with the first major release planned in Q1 2020, will lead to a comprehensive, buy-side-focused corporate access platform that will enable buy-side firms to deepen the relationships they have with market participants, reflecting the changes that have occurred in the corporate access model as a result of MiFID II.

Tier1 has been scaling up its buy-side offerings to meet the demands of clients to originate and consume events while seamlessly integrating with internal systems utilizing the robust and flexible Tier1 Integration Engine. The new features include enhancements to Tier1's event management, such as the addition of a conference management solution serving as an integrated marketplace for automating and distributing event information between participants in real-time. These features and functionality will deliver increased value for investment managers to support sophisticated event management requirements and seamless internal workflows while managing their corporate access engagement with the sell side and corporates.

"The line between the roles of the buy side and sell side has begun to blur, due in part by regulatory changes, requiring a digital transformation in areas that simply didn't exist before," said Doug Christensen, Tier1's VP of Strategy. "Due to these changes in market structure, we see a substantial opportunity in expanding our product solutions to provide our clients with the event and conference management capabilities necessary to support their investment management needs."

Tier1 will be hosting its Capital Markets Lounge during Dreamforce 2019 in San Francisco in November, where the Company will be conducting real-time demonstrations that will focus on extending the power of plug-in tools for its mobile and web-based applications.

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

