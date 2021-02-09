Tier1 Expands Relationship with Jefferies Bolstering the Firm's 'Client-First' Service Model

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions announced today that Jefferies Financial Group has signed an expanded five-year renewal contract with Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading client relationship management ("CRM") technology provider for capital markets and banking. The multi-thousand seat agreement increases Jefferies' licenses by 50 percent, demonstrating the firm's client-first approach and commitment to providing premium relationship management tools to their organization to meaningfully engage clients amidst a shifting industry landscape.

Tier1's technology will continue to address the increased demand for digital innovation tools and relationship management capabilities across the capital markets and investment banking industry. The ongoing investment in advancing and evolving Jefferies' technology follows a period of record growth. Tier1's flexible CRM system, streamlined approach to client engagement and mobile offering serve as a foundational aspect of Jefferies' plans.

"At Jefferies we approach our technology with a client-first mindset," said Marty DeMonte CIO of Jefferies. "The flexibility of Tier1's CRM system perfectly aligns with our client-centric ecosystem."

"As we support the digital transformation happening across the financial markets, advanced collaboration tools, data sharing and ease of client engagement is crucial," said Jiro Okochi, President of Tier1 Financial Solutions. "We're proud to support Jefferies in their continued efforts toward digital innovation and collaboration within the firm, and we're thrilled to elevate our relationship with them."

Tier1 recently launched a new pre-packaged CRM delivery model enabling firms of all sizes to cost-effectively build deeper client business relationships by providing 'anytime, anywhere' access to secure, mobile, and real-time client intelligence.

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in client relationship management software for capital markets and investment banking. Tier1 empowers its clients to create sales opportunities and maximize client interactions while increasing productivity and reducing relationship risk. Trusted by nearly 20,000 CRM users worldwide, Tier1 delivers workflow-optimized experiences, prompted insights and a centralized view of client interactions that drive revenue-generating engagements – all on a capital markets grade security engine. Serving the unique needs of Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Investment Management professionals, Tier1 advances client relationships and workflows with data-driven insights across desktop and mobile devices, empowering collaboration, transparency and communication. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com.

SOURCE Tier1 Financial Solutions

Related Links

http://www.tier1fin.com

