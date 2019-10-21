Tier1 Financial Solutions Names New Executive VP of Sales

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, has named Paul Chesek as the Company's new Executive Vice President of Sales. Chesek will be based in New York and will report directly to Mark Notten, Tier1's CEO and co-founder.

Prior to joining Tier1, Chesek spent seven years at Bluewolf, an IBM company, where he led the Salesforce practice as a Partner and Senior Managing Director. While there, he managed and built teams that created significant growth opportunities. Chesek was responsible for $45 million in Salesforce revenue and tripled the value in their pipeline in just six months. Prior to Bluewolf he served as the Global Vice President of Sales for six years at All Covered, a technology consulting firm.

"I am proud to have Paul join the Tier1 executive team," Notten said. "His sales expertise and respected leadership in fast-growth companies demonstrated over the course of his impressive career will be integral to Tier1's growth plans, as we continue to invest in top-tier talent to scale our organization."

"I could not be more excited to join a company with great leadership, an exceptional culture, and proven mission-critical solutions," Chesek said. "Having been part of the Salesforce ecosystem for more than a decade I can appreciate Tier1's impressive suite of products for investment banking and capital markets, with their stellar reputation as a vertical-solutions provider that has garnered tremendous support among their global client base. I am energized by the opportunity to lead the sales and business development team at Tier1, especially during a period of expansion for the Company."

Tier1 recently announced plans to increase its investment into its buy-side solutions with the first major release expected in the first quarter of 2020. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform through its industry-leading solutions to help all banking and market participants strengthen their relationships and assist organizations in achieving scale.

Tier1 will be hosting its Capital Markets Lounge during Dreamforce 2019 in San Francisco in November, where the Company will be conducting real-time demonstrations that will focus on extending the power of plug-in tools for its mobile and web-based applications. For more information, visit the Tier1 Capital Markets Lounge webpage https:// www.tier1fin.com/dreamforce-2019 .

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by WaveCrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

