Tier1 Financial Solutions Names New SVP of Client Services

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, has named David Cotten its Senior Vice President of Client Services. He will report to Tier1's COO and co-founder Phil Dias and will be based out of Tier1's New York office.

Cotten, a certified Salesforce Technical Architect, will be tasked with ensuring that clients are receiving the most value out of Tier1's Application suite. Before Tier1, Cotten worked for Bluewolf, an IBM company, as the Managing Director of North American Delivery. During the 10 years he worked at Bluewolf, Cotten helped build the Company's managed services practices in the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States, growing the regions over 500%. Cotten also worked with Bluewolf's strategic accounts group, helping drive practice defining programs at some of its largest customers.

"David's considerable experience and leadership skills will be extremely valuable in delivering ultimate client success," Dias said. "When we are able to add someone who has familiarity with Salesforce, that person is a tremendous asset to our team and our clients, especially as their needs evolve with the changes in the industry landscape."

"I'm thrilled to join Tier1 after hearing so much around the industry about its stellar reputation and proven solutions for the buy side and sell side," Cotten said. "This is an exciting opportunity to help develop a team of highly intelligent and enthusiastic individuals who have already shown their commitment to Tier1's clients."

Tier1 was recognized last month at the Buy-Side Technology Awards as Best Buy-Side CRM Platform for the second year in a row and ranked on Deloitte's North American Fast 500 list for the second consecutive year. Also, last month, Tier1's Chief Marketing Officer Theresa Elamparo was honored for Excellence in Marketing and Communications at the Markets Choice Women in Finance Awards.

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by WaveCrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

