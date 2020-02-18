Tier1 Financial Solutions Partners with OpenFin to Enhance Modernization of the Financial Desktop

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, has partnered with OpenFin, the financial industry's operating system, to deploy Tier1's solutions across financial desktops, streamlining collaboration and end user workflows.

Tier1's open architecture SaaS platform for market professionals has traditionally run in a web browser. Running on OpenFin's web-based operating system, enables Tier1 to provide a desktop app experience and interoperability with internal and vendor applications. This allows separate and distinct applications to work in harmony and provide cross-functionality to support a continuous exchange of information.

"Tier1 provides best-in-class CRM capabilities for financial professionals and is being used by many banks who also use OpenFin," said Mazy Dar, CEO at OpenFin. "By bringing the two platforms together we are enabling faster and smarter productivity."

"Innovation is one of the most important things we are focused on at RBC Capital Markets. Being able to interconnect our desktop applications together will improve our ability to service our customers," said Kim Prado, Global Head of Client Insight, Banking and Digital Channels technology for RBC Capital Markets.

"Our vision at Tier1 is to create an all-encompassing dealer-wide CRM, connecting what was once a disparate and distinct group of applications needed to manage a client," said Doug Christensen, Tier1's Vice President of Strategy. "This collaboration with OpenFin will allow us to leverage interoperability and integrations that were once not possible without a significant investment in technology."

"The community of trusted innovation partners is constantly being vetted, creating a tried and true process, as firms search for less risk, reliability, and brings demonstrable business value," said Mark Notten, CEO and Co-Founder of Tier1 Financial Solutions. "OpenFin is clearly a member of this group which is enthusiastically supported by our most innovative customers."

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by WaveCrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

ABOUT OPENFIN

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,000 desktop applications across 200,000 desktops in more than 1,500 buy-side and sell-side firms in 60+ countries. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners and Wells Fargo among others. The company has offices in New York and London. https://openfin.co

SOURCE Tier1 Financial Solutions