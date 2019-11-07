Tier1 Financial Solutions Ranked on Deloitte's 2019 North American Fast 500™

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, for the second consecutive year has been named one of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America, according to Deloitte's 2019 ranking. Formerly Tier1CRM, the Company ranked 449 in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, with a three-year growth rate of 196%.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

"We are honored and excited to be recognized for the second straight year by Deloitte's North American Fast 500," said Mark Notten, CEO and co-founder of Tier1. "Our goal over the past 12 months has been to continue building upon the great year we had last year and ensure that we're leading the charge when it comes to offering the most flexible and innovative relationship management solutions for capital markets, investment banking, and investment management professionals."

Tier1 recently announced plans to increase investment in its buy-side solutions, with the first major release planned for Q1 2020.

The Company will be hosting the Tier1 Capital Markets Lounge during Dreamforce 2019 in San Francisco in two weeks, where it will be conducting real-time demonstrations focusing on extending the power of plug-in tools for its mobile and web-based applications. For more information, please visit the Tier1 Capital Markets Lounge webpage at https://tier1fin.com/dreamforce-2019/.

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by WaveCrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

