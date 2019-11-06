Tier1 Financial Solutions Wins Back-to-Back Best Buy-Side CRM Platform Awards

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, has been named Best Buy-Side CRM Platform at the 2019 Buy-Side Technology Awards. It's the second consecutive year the Company has been honored in this category.

Hosted by Waters Technology, the 13th annual Buy-Side Technology Awards were presented on November 1 in London. The awards recognize the leading financial technology providers and third-party vendors offering solutions designed specifically for buy-side customers. The nine-person judging panel consists of five buy-side-focused technology consultants and four of Waters Technology's most experienced journalists.

"We're honored to be recognized by Waters Technology once again for our buy-side product over the past year," said Doug Christensen, Vice President of Strategy at Tier1. "This rapidly growing area of our business has gained recent traction with some of the largest institutional investors expressing the need for more value-add functionality."

Tier1 will be releasing a series of new buy-side solutions beginning in Q1 2020, and will be conducting real-time demonstrations of its product suite at the Tier1 Capital Markets Lounge during Dreamforce 2019 in San Francisco later this month. Visit the Tier1 Capital Markets Lounge webpage for more information at www.tier1fin.com/dreamforce-2019 .

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by WaveCrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

