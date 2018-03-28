Tier1, Inc. Celebrates 15 Years

Since its founding in 2003, Tier1 has organized its consulting services and solutions around the goal of simplifying infrastructure, operations, and enterprise-IT functions for its clients. Established to meet the need in the mid-market for expert Oracle consulting services, Tier1 focused on giving their clients a competitive advantage by maximizing the performance and processing of their clients' enterprise-IT environment, providing upgrades, configurations, and integration support, offering development and customization, and handling backup and disaster recovery planning. In 2014, in response to their clients' growing need for affordable hosting solutions, Tier1 began offering full-service hosting options for Oracle customers with the Tier1 Private Oracle Cloud. Tier1 has since expanded their cloud hosting solutions, with Microsoft Azure, as a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider. With a focused partner for the complex ERP, BI, and IT projects required for success in any industry, Tier1 clients can focus on managing their business while Tier1 focuses on the technology that supports it.

Built on a foundation of technical and functional expertise, all of Tier1's consultants have a minimum of 10 years of experience with the technologies and applications for which they provide services. Tier1's supported technologies include E-Business Suite, Hyperion, Analytics, Banner, Microsoft Azure, Operating Systems, Database support for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and My SQL. This diversity in expertise helps Tier1 design and implement IT solutions for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, higher education, retail, distribution, and non-profits, with a client base of over 300 customers nation-wide.

Tier1's team of consultants are full-time, permanent employees - a structure that fosters internal collaboration and strong relationships with customers as the team remains present and dedicated. In fact, the collaborative corporate culture at Tier1 means that Tier1 clients get the expertise of the whole consulting operation that Tier1 has built, not just the expertise of their particular Tier1 team. This model of internal collaboration and partnership translates to long-lasting commitments between Tier1 and its clients.

Commitment to its clients is Tier1's founding principle. As evidence of this mission-critical priority, Tier1 CEO Rob Guidarelli cites the longevity of employee and customer relationships at Tier1. "We have and value repeat business from our customers," Guidarelli reports. "A lot of our customers have been with us for over 10 years. In fact, our very first customer is still with us. The same is true with our employees. Many have been with us for over 10 years, some from our first year of operation." In a rapidly changing marketplace, that kind of longevity is a testament to the culture of the company and the quality of its services.

In fact, Tier1 customers often cite the quality of partnership that defines their relationship with Tier1 services. Evan Rosa, of Crossmatch Technologies, has experienced Tier1's commitment to customer service. Says Rosa of Tier1, "They invested in a long-term relationship with [us]. They're wise enough to understand that if we succeed, they succeed. It's just a good partnership."

Proud of their world-class consulting services, their cost-effective cloud hosting solutions, and the customer relationships they've formed over the last 15 years, Tier1 anticipates ongoing expansion, the evolution of their solutions for new and existing clients, and the growth of their role as a strategic advisor giving clients a competitive advantage through IT services and simplification.

About Tier1

