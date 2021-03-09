Tier1 Integrates Refinitiv Ownership Data to Empower Capital Markets CRM Capabilities

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading client relationship management ("CRM") technology provider for capital markets and banking, has integrated Refinitiv's Equity Ownership data into its award-winning client relationship platform. The integration will provide capital markets participants with premium, normalized holdings, profiles and contacts data, eliminating the need to harmonize an array of disparate data platforms, and instead streamlining the data enablement for actionable insights within the CRM.

Tier1's CRM enables firms of all sizes to efficiently and seamlessly leverage actionable data to advance their relationship management capabilities, target the right individuals, and scale their businesses. The integration of Refinitiv's ownership data with automatic updates in Tier1's CRM ensures users receive the most timely and accurate intel on ownership trends and intelligence on investment managers, securities firms and their key decision makers.

"This partnership for packaged Refinitiv ownership and profiles data within the Tier1 CRM suite is another strong step in our pursuit to create an ever more impactful user experience for our clients," said Jiro Okochi, President & CEO of Tier1 Financial Solutions. "By offering the Refinitiv ownership data in our CRM, we're enabling markets and banking firms to access data more efficiently and enhance the business benefits of deploying a data-enabled CRM platform in a single engagement."

"Capital markets firms are looking for simple and digestible ways to consume data," said Cornelia Andersson, Head of Banking and Capital Markets at Refinitiv. "Access to high quality data and technology is a differentiator and being able to integrate that data directly into the user workflow such as the CRM system is becoming increasingly important. At Refinitiv we are committed to openness to help our clients deliver innovative solutions and we are delighted to partner with Tier1 Financial Solutions to make our industry leading ownership and profiles data available seamlessly."

Tier1 recently launched a new pre-packaged delivery model to provide real-time and mobile access to secure, client intelligence, enabling firms of all sizes to build more profitable business relationships.

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in client relationship management software for capital markets and investment banking. Tier1 empowers its clients to create sales opportunities and maximize client interactions while increasing productivity and reducing relationship risk. Trusted by nearly 20,000 CRM users worldwide, Tier1 delivers workflow-optimized experiences, prompted insights and a centralized view of client interactions that drive revenue-generating engagements – all on a capital markets grade security engine. Serving the unique needs of Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Investment Management professionals, Tier1 advances client relationships and workflows with data-driven insights across desktop and mobile devices, empowering collaboration, transparency and communication. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

