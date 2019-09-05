Tier1 Names Metacube a Certified Development Partner

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading global relationship management technology provider for financial services, has named Metacube as a certified development partner, as well as a sponsor of Tier1's Capital Markets Lounge at Dreamforce 2019, an exclusive hub for markets and banking professionals.

As Tier1's de facto offshore development team for more than seven years, Metacube has helped accelerate the innovation of Tier1's capital markets product line. Based in Jaipur, India, Metacube has also worked directly with Tier1's clients to build proprietary mobile plugins and integrations by leveraging the power of Tier1's flexible product framework.

Over the years, Tier1 has engaged Metacube for their Salesforce programming skills and their reputation for creating mission-critical mobile applications for a highly respected global client base. Tier1 also utilizes Metacube's quality assurance and testing teams.

"Our strategic partnership with Metacube is based on trust and consistency, which they have showcased through their commitment to quality and excellence," said Mark Notten, Tier1's CEO and co-founder. "I've had the pleasure of working with Metacube's senior leadership and architects and have been impressed with their dedication and focus on meeting our tight deadlines."

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with Tier1 over the years," said Parijat Agarwal, Metacube's COO and co-founder. "In the highly competitive environment of financial technology, Tier1 has inspired us with their passion for innovation, and we are proud to partner with them and their clients to create flexible tools for the financial services industry."

Metacube will be sponsoring the Tier1 Developer Center at Tier1's Capital Markets Lounge during Dreamforce 2019 in November, where the Company will be conducting real-time demonstrations including how to extend the power of plugins for Tier1's mobile and web-based applications.

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com.

ABOUT METACUBE

Metacube is a leading software product development services company, partnering with both start-ups and established players globally in their innovation journey. Metacube also works with Fortune 500 companies to leverage applications that are disrupting traditional ways of conducting business. The Company has customers in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.metacube.com.

SOURCE Tier1 Financial Solutions