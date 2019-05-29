Tier1CRM Rebrands to Tier1 Financial Solutions

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1CRM ("Tier1"), a leader in global relationship management software for financial markets, has rebranded to Tier1 Financial Solutions. The change reflects the Company's continued growth over a decade, expanding its capabilities and broadening its service scope across capital markets, corporate and investment banking, and investment management.

The new Company name reinforces its position as the industry standard in relationship risk management solutions. Its innovative product lines are trusted by more than 19,000 users including four of the top 10 global investment banks.

Tier1's flexible relationship management platform enables greater actionable insights and collaboration of highly complex client relationships, taking into account the changing regulatory landscape. Tier1 provides highly optimized workflows across multiple lines of business. Its purpose-built applications enable Tier1 users to capture, manage, and analyze high volumes of client-related data, while leveraging this information into smarter relationship management, workflow, and compliance solutions.

"Tier1 was created 11 years ago with a vision to provide specialized client relationship management solutions for the capital markets sector of the financial services industry," said Mark Notten, CEO and co-founder of Tier1. "Our new branding reflects the progress that Tier1 has made in delivering a broader spectrum of tools for banking, markets and investment management firms. I am proud of our track record of delivering business critical solutions to our global client base of sell-side and buy-side customers and look forward to this next stage of our growth."

The last 12 months have seen substantial growth for Tier1, expanding its office locations in New York and Toronto and building a new technology center in Sudbury, Ontario. Tier1 was recently included on Deloitte's annual Technology Fast 500 in North America list and was named Best Buy-Side CRM Platform at the Waters' Buy-Side Technology Awards.

About Tier1 Financial Solutions

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate and Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

