Tier1MRO Highlights the Fast ROI of Modula Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

OXFORD, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1MRO, an authorized Modula distributor and nationwide provider of warehouse automation solutions, today announced insights into the accelerated return on investment (ROI) achievable through Modula's Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). These systems are helping manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers across the U.S. optimize operations, reduce labor costs, and maximize storage efficiency in significantly shortened timeframes.

According to recent data, the global warehouse automation market is projected to grow to approximately US $59.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR). (Sources: Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence).

"We've seen firsthand how Modula's ASRS technology helps our clients achieve measurable results in record time," said Craig Brooks, Chief Operating Officer at Tier1MRO. "The systems enable significant space reclamation, labor savings, and accuracy improvements — all of which translate into faster returns and lasting operational gains."

Space Efficiency and Operational Gains

Warehouse real–estate dynamics continue to increase pressure on operations. According to Prologis research, global logistics real estate rents declined by about 5% in 2024, marking a reset after years of outperformance for the sector. In this environment, reclaiming existing space becomes especially strategic.

Modula VLMs can reclaim up to 90% of floor space compared to traditional shelving systems — enabling facilities to avoid larger expansions or relocations, and to re–deploy space for value–generating activities.

Accuracy, Productivity & Inventory Control

Modula's vertical lift modules and horizontal carousels deliver goods directly to the operator, following the goods–to–person principle. This layout change, paired with smart pick–to–light systems and controlled storage environments, helps reduce picking errors and increase throughput.

Labor and productivity continue to be major concerns for warehouse operators: for example, in one study, a high percentage of warehouse operations cited labor recruitment and productivity among their top operational challenges. In this context, automation like Modula's can support meaningful improvements in both accuracy and throughput.

Quick Payback and Long–Term Impact

Although initial investments for ASRS can be significant, the combination of space reclamation, labor savings, and improved accuracy often results in payback periods well under two years for many operations. As one Tier1MRO spokesperson noted:

"Automation isn't just modernization, it's measurable performance," added Craig Brooks. "Our customers consistently report return–on–investment horizons that surprise them."

