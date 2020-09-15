TierPoint Announces Cloud to Cloud Recovery Powered by Dell EMC RecoverPoint

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced its newest service: Cloud to Cloud Recovery powered by Dell EMC RecoverPoint.

Replicating to a TierPoint-managed Hosted Private Cloud built on the Dell VxRail platform, the new recovery service is available in all TierPoint data centers. It offers a cost-effective way to leverage Dell EMC RecoverPoint, achieving real-time protection per VMware virtual machine and recovery time objectives (RTOs) as low as 15 minutes.

"Augmenting our broad product portfolio and extending our strong partnership with Dell Technologies, this new service is well-suited to organizations that want to know where their recovery site is located and that seek an expert provider to manage the recovery environment and disaster recovery orchestration for them," said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Vice President of Managed Services and Implementation. "We know of no other service provider managing Dell DR technologies in this manner."

Dell EMC RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines is a technology focused on continuous data protection for VMware workloads.

"Dell Technologies is excited to have TierPoint, a valued Platinum Cloud Service Provider partner, include this solution in the TierPoint Hosted Private Cloud offering," said Doug Burke, Senior Director, North America Alliances for Data Protection Sales, Dell Technologies. "This solution complements TierPoint's go-to-market with Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure, providing a simplified offering for its business partners."

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

