TierPoint Announces Cloud-to-Cloud Recovery with VMware vCloud Availability

ST. LOUIS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected cloud, recovery, and data center solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced the general availability of its newest Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering, Cloud-to-Cloud Recovery with vCloud Availability.

VMware's vCloud Availability is a unified solution built to offer simple, more secure, and cost-effective onboarding, migration, and disaster recovery services for multitenant VMware clouds. TierPoint's Cloud-to-Cloud Recovery with vCloud Availability makes it easier for organizations of all sizes to protect their workloads from unexpected events.

"Being one of a handful of providers that are first-to-market with this new capability underscores the strength of our industry-leading DRaaS solutions portfolio," said Rob Carter, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development, Architecture and Engineering. "Our customers and prospects are demanding more economical, secure, easier-to-use tools that help them protect and recover critical workloads, and this new service responds to that demand."

Cloud-based disaster recovery is one of the fastest-growing industry segments for cloud services. VMware vCloud Availability gives cloud providers the ability to capitalize on this growth and deliver increased choice to end users. Additionally, as enterprises increasingly implement a hybrid cloud strategy, vCloud Availability provides an opportunity for cloud providers to deliver simple, integrated migration and onboarding services to the cloud and from cloud to cloud.

"Cloud-to-Cloud Recovery based on VMware vCloud Availability allows TierPoint to offer robust business continuity to organizations of all sizes," said Rajeev Bhardwaj, vice president of product management, cloud provider software business unit, VMware. "TierPoint empowers companies to recover data quickly and avoid business outages when a man-made or natural disaster strikes."

For more information please visit bit.ly/vmw_draas and tierpoint.com/services/draas.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

VMware, vCloud, and vCloud Availability are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com

SOURCE TierPoint

Related Links

http://tierpoint.com

