TierPoint Announces Hosted Private Cloud Powered by Nutanix AHV

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today added a Nutanix AHV hypervisor based offering to its earlier announced managed service, Hosted Private Cloud powered by Nutanix Enterprise Cloud software.

AHV is Nutanix's native, enterprise-grade, high-performance virtualization platform that is license free and integrated with the Enterprise Cloud OS.

"This development is a very important step in our expanding partnership with Nutanix," said Rob Carter, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development, Architecture and Engineering. "For our clients and prospects, our AHV-based offering helps reduce the anxiety that accompanies most IT transformation journeys. The managed service gives them more flexibility in their technology choices, while minimizing the challenges often associated with shifting technologies and placing the infrastructure management responsibilities on TierPoint, so our clients can focus on other priorities."

"Designed for simplicity and automation, enhanced scale, and security, Nutanix AHV hypervisor is a core building block of the virtualized datacenter," said Manoj Agarwal, Senior Vice President of Engineering and GM of Cloud Partners. "We are excited to continue our collaboration with TierPoint, with their expanded offering now powered by Nutanix AHV, to bring enterprises' focus back on to their applications and innovation. Our joint customers will greatly benefit from the freedom of choice and intelligent automation made possible by TierPoint's managed service powered by Nutanix Enterprise Cloud including AHV."

On its near-term product roadmap, TierPoint is also developing a Nutanix-powered Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, with native Nutanix replication and DR run book orchestration.

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

