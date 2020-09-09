TierPoint Announces Virtual Desktop Services Powered by Nutanix

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today launched Virtual Desktop Services (VDS) powered by Nutanix.

Built on a TierPoint Hosted Private Cloud in any of the company's 40 data centers, coast-to-coast, the new, managed solution leverages Nutanix Xi Frame. A leading Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, Xi Frame allows widely distributed workforces to securely access and use mission-critical applications from any location, over any device and browser.

"In the early weeks of the pandemic, we worked closely with clients as they scrambled to support what some thought would be a temporary surge in employees working outside the office. Today, many of these clients are considering the real possibility that work-from-home will be a long-term if not permanent arrangement for a significant percentage of their workforce," said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Vice President of Managed Services and Implementation. "TierPoint VDS powered by Nutanix helps our clients efficiently and effectively navigate such changes, with a highly secure solution that's fully managed by our expert engineers. And because the solution runs on client-dedicated equipment, it enables more consistent, predictable performance and stronger service levels than shared-infrastructure offerings."

VDS adds to TierPoint's growing portfolio of services that leverage Nutanix's HCI and cloud software solutions, including TierPoint's Cloud to Cloud Recovery powered by Nutanix.

"The launch of TierPoint's VDS powered by Nutanix highlights the growing partnership between TierPoint and Nutanix as we continue to empower successful business outcomes for our customers and their remote operations during these challenging times and beyond," said Chandra Nath, Vice President, Xi Partner Network at Nutanix.

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

