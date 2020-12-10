TierPoint Completes Major Power Upgrade for Allentown Data Center

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced the completion of a major power upgrade for its state-of-the-art TekPark data center in eastern Pennsylvania, 60 miles outside of Philadelphia.

The upgrade enables over seven megawatts (MW) of additional UPS power for the facility, bringing its total critical load capacity to 17 MW, of which over 11 MW will be available for use by current and future clients. Current production (raised floor) space at the facility covers nearly 60,000 sq. ft., with more than 35,000 sq. ft. of additional shell space available for rapid deployment.

"In response to growing demand, this infrastructure upgrade makes our TekPark data center hyperscale-ready and gives us the ability to rapidly accelerate the deployment of high-capacity client requests," said TierPoint Mid-Atlantic Operations Vice President Ben Mitten.

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

