TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

"Responding to our clients' evolving, multi-dimensional needs, this agreement is a significant step toward expanding the menu of connectivity options for our data centers and cloud pods, as we continue enhancing our market-leading, edge-infrastructure solutions," said TierPoint Chief Technology Officer Terry Morrison.

Initially, TierPoint will offer CloudLink in 22 data centers in 12 markets, including Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, eastern Pennsylvania, Kansas City, Nashville, New York, Seattle, Spokane, and Tulsa. TierPoint plans to expand the service to additional data centers in the coming months. CloudLink provides dedicated, high-performance bandwidth options, enabling secure connectivity directly to major public cloud providers. Customers can choose traditional, aggregated bandwidth or FlexConnect, Zayo's usage-based Ethernet.

"We look forward to working with TierPoint to accelerate the value they are delivering to their clients," said Tyler Coates, Enterprise Segment lead for Zayo. "Dedicated, high-capacity bandwidth is a vital element to hybrid cloud solutions. At Zayo, we are proud to provide a range of options that enable TierPoint clients to get their data to the cloud quickly, safely and consistently."

About TierPoint

With a unique combination of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) specializes in meeting enterprises where they are on their journey to IT transformation. TierPoint has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with 5,000 clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

