TierPoint Introduces 'Connect Point' Resource

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today launched Connect Point, a new online resource that facilitates multi-dimensional searches for capabilities and connectivity options across TierPoint's coast-to-coast footprint of 40-plus edge data centers.

"Connect Point offers a uniquely comprehensive and user-friendly interface that incorporates not only facilities, carriers, and connectivity but also other components of a successful and scalable IT transformation strategy, such as recovery services, private, multitenant, and hybrid cloud solutions," said TierPoint Chief Revenue Officer Tony Rossabi. "It's a singular source where companies can start their journey to the managed edge."

Connect Point also enables quote requests from prospective buyers and inquiries from carriers and other partners interested in joining or expanding their presence in TierPoint's edge ecosystem.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

