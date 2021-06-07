TierPoint Launches CleanIP XDR Solution

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today launched its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution, the newest entry in the TierPoint CleanIP™ portfolio of security services.

"Threat landscapes continue to become more expansive and sophisticated, leading to more frequent and potent attacks on digital assets. The risks are growing, even as cybersecurity professionals are scarce, expensive, and in high-demand," said TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development Greg Ahlheim. "For less than the cost of retaining even one of these professionals, our new, best-in-class security intelligence solution offers robust security operations center (SOC) capabilities, reducing client risk and augmenting the protection of business-essential data."

With an integrated view into networks, devices, applications, and user logs, TierPoint CleanIP™ XDR can provide comprehensive cybersecurity monitoring of a clients' entire environment, on the client premises, on TierPoint premises, and in the cloud. Rapidly identifying internal and external threats, with patented correlation technologies and a powerful analytics engine, the solution offers real-time guidance on threat remediation from leading cybersecurity professionals.

Included with the XDR solution, TierPoint's SOC team will assist clients with incident resolution and provide a daily review of alerts, hidden threats, and suspicious trends. In addition, clients can subscribe to an enhanced SOC service that will help them more deeply investigate active or imminent threats and provide immediate, around-the-clock support on responding to those threats

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-550-7080, [email protected]

SOURCE TierPoint

Related Links

http://tierpoint.com

