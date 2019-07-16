TierPoint Partners with Compass Datacenters on $20 Million Expansion of RTP Facility

RALEIGH, N.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced plans to expand its state-of-the-art data center in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park (RTP), in partnership with Compass Datacenters.

The $20 million expansion plan calls for approximately 9,000 sq. feet of added office and support space; 24,000 sq. ft. of new raised floor, more than tripling the production space of the original facility; fully redundant and generator-backed power, with initial, critical load capacity of 1.2 megawatts (expandable to 3.6 megawatts); high-efficiency cooling; diverse high-speed network connectivity; and multi-layer physical security, meeting stringent regulatory compliance standards.

"Expanding our world-class RTP data center allows us to respond to the significant demand we've seen for colocation and cloud solutions in this region," said TierPoint Executive Vice President of Data Center Operations Keith Markley.

"We're excited to continue building on our TierPoint partnership," said Compass Datacenters CEO Chris Crosby. "The RTP expansion is a textbook example of two companies working together, in real time, to address today's market realities. This project will provide a future-proof, state-of-the-art facility and flexible growth options for TierPoint customers."

TierPoint expects the expansion to be completed and available to clients early next year.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com

SOURCE TierPoint

Related Links

https://www.tierpoint.com

