TierPoint Partners with itelligence to Launch Managed SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Solution

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today launched a Managed SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud solution in partnership with itelligence, an SAP Platinum Partner.

"Migrating to SAP S/4HANA is a clear and growing need in today's marketplace," said Brian Anderson, TierPoint Vice President of Product Development. "To address this need, our newest private cloud solution was designed by experienced SAP architects and is backed by a team of SAP Managed Cloud experts. We chose itelligence as our partner for this service, given their singular, award-winning focus on SAP and their ability to support a fully managed solution for our clients who are looking to migrate to SAP S/4HANA. With itelligence, we can also help clients with SAP optimization, security, testing, and functional Application Managed Services (AMS)."

"We are excited about our partnership with TierPoint, a trusted managed infrastructure partner with an industry leading footprint of over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets, coast to coast," said itelligence Senior Vice President, Managed Services, Bill Strasser. "We've been thoroughly impressed with the TierPoint team's commitment to customer success, their knowledgeable and deep engineering expertise, and their robust direct and channel sales organizations."

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint ( tierpoint.com ) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud , plus colocation , disaster recovery , security , and other managed IT services.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated EUR 1.040 billion in total revenues. itelligence U.S. is part of the NTT DATA group and employs over 400. itelligence U.S. headquarters are located in Cincinnati, OH, with another location in Chicago, IL. itelligence U.S. is a trusted advisor to its clients and focuses on consumer products, wholesale and distribution, manufacturing, chemical, and automotive industries in North America.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-550-7080, [email protected]

