TierPoint Renews Key Industry Certifications, Completes SSAE 18 Compliance Audits

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced that it successfully completed its most recent round of HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GLBA, and SSAE 18 annual compliance audits for all data centers it operates. The company is also ITAR and EU-US Privacy Shield registered.

SSAE 18 is the latest auditing standard initiated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) in 2017. TierPoint met SSAE 18 standards for both SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits for all its data centers. The SOC audits objectively evaluate the effectiveness of controls in place to address operations, compliance, and financial reporting.

"Security, privacy protection, and reliability are key to the success of our customers and a priority for our company," said TierPoint Chief Security Officer Paul Mazzucco. "Throughout the year, we deploy rigorous testing and infrastructure analyses to help make sure we meet and exceed industry standards in all our data centers."

Compliance certifications are considered important by many organizations seeking a colocation, cloud, or hybrid IT solution with uniform processes and practices that meet industry standards for physical and operational efficiency, privacy protection, and security. With over 40 data centers in 20 U.S. markets, TierPoint is among a select few national infrastructure providers that have achieved compliance certifications for such a large national footprint of facilities.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com

SOURCE TierPoint

Related Links

http://tierpoint.com

