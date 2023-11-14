TierPoint Selects DDC Cabinet Technology to Propel AI Workloads in Ultra-High-Density Data Center

16MW AI deployment will hold 324 DDC cabinets, each powering 50 kW full-time load

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC Cabinet Technology, the global leader in scalable data center-to-edge solutions that feature patented Dynamic Density Control™ (DDC) technology, today announced the company's innovative 'better than liquid' cooling technology will support the augmentation of a state-of-the-art TierPoint data center in eastern Pennsylvania, helping meet explosive demand for AI workloads and representing one of the largest ultra-high-density, single-user commercial deployments on record.

In designing the new facility, TierPoint selected DDC S-Series Cabinet Technology to future-proof the datacenter investment, making it scalable, reliable, and ready to meet increasing densities beyond the current requirement for years to come. Having deployed DDC award-winning cabinets in other data centers across the US, TierPoint had first-hand experience that the technology could deliver AI anywhere, with industry-leading air-cooled density—while supporting the lowest cost to deploy of any competitive solution. TierPoint's newest deployment will feature 324 DDC S-Series cabinets, each supporting 50kW per equipment rack, with the ability to scale up to 85kW per rack as workloads evolve.

"DDC S-Series cabinets are a proven solution to answering the massive demand created by AI and other high-density GPU workloads," said Keith Markley, TierPoint, Executive Vice President, Data Center Operations. "These cabinets were also the only solution that could deliver the density, efficiency, and ease of deployment our client required."

The Scalable S-Series Data Center Cabinets are among the highest-density air-cooled systems on the market. The closed-loop, modular design allows TierPoint to scale, adding capacity as demand increases. DDC combines the efficiency of water cooling with the risk-free flexibility of air, meaning customers can simply rack equipment as they have done for decades without the complications of direct liquid cooling.

The patented DDC technology adjusts both supply and return airflow volumes, while surgically adapting environmental conditions based on real-time equipment loads, delivering better hardware and component performance and unbeatable future-proofing. In addition to its easier-than-liquid deployment prowess, the S-Series also features fire suppression, physical security enhancements, granular monitoring visibility, and cutting-edge efficiency tools, delivering much more than the simple heat abatement found in solutions like rear-door heat exchangers.

"DDC cabinets make for a less expensive build with much higher efficiency. They are easier to install and manage, and they actually solve other challenges like dense cabling deployments and ensuring guaranteed airflow per kilowatt of power deployed, which is becoming a critical metric for AI and similar workloads," Markley added.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with TierPoint, as they support the rapid expansion of cloud solutions for computationally-intensive use cases, including machine learning and AI, visual effects and rendering, batch processing, and pixel streaming," said Chris Orlando, DDC, Chairman and Co-Founder. "DDC cabinets continue to be one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to build and augment data center capacity – one that is sustainable, future-proofed against increases in density, and delivers real differentiation for data center operators and their end-users alike. By deploying DDC cabinets and software, TierPoint reduces its cost to build and greatly enhances it capabilities to serve customers like these, as well as new and emerging demands in the data center space."

About Tier Point

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT infrastructure solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, including those enabling the development and operation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from standard to ultra-high-density colocation, disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

About DDC

DDC Cabinet Technology designs and manufactures cabinet and enclosure technologies to enable the deployment of any hardware, at any density, anywhere. The portfolio includes a variety of modular and edge solutions, supported by robust and easily integrated software controls, which allow efficient operation of IT hardware in nearly any environment in modular, self-contained, and highly scalable form factors. The DDC family of products includes fire suppression, various security options, shock mounting, extreme environmental support, and other key features that ensure the success of any IT deployment, anywhere. To learn more, please visit us at https://ddc-cabtech.com.

