TierPoint Selects Dell EMC VxRail to Launch New Hosted Private Cloud

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced the broad availability of its newest service, Hosted Private Cloud powered by the Dell EMC VxRail platform.

Managed by TierPoint's team of cloud experts, the new, VxRail-powered service:

Is VMware Cloud Verified and available in 40 TierPoint data centers, all of which are HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GLBA, and SSAE 18 compliant

Offers robust service-level agreements (SLA's)

Supports a wide range of cloud deployment models and diverse customer requirements, including production and/or recovery clouds, as part of an end-to-end solution.

Jointly engineered by VMware and Dell EMC, VxRail tightly integrates VMware's software-defined data center technology with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, allowing VxRail to be seamlessly plugged-in to a VMware environment and integrated with the full suite of VMware capabilities and management tools.

"Our VxRail-powered service offers another strong option for leveraging the benefits of private cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure," said Rob Carter, TierPoint senior vice president of product development, Architecture and Engineering. "For the benefit of our clients on their respective paths to IT transformation, we're well positioned to install, support, and scale both private and hybrid cloud deployments at the edge – drawing on our unique combination of in-house expertise; a geographically diversified data center footprint; multiple cloud onramp options; and a high-speed, high-capacity network backbone."

"Dell EMC VxRail, the industry's No. 1 and fastest growing hyperconverged system, has become the gold standard for hyperconverged deployments and the optimal foundation for hybrid clouds," said Jay Snyder, senior vice president, Dell Technologies Alliances and Service Providers. "As the industry's only jointly-engineered, turnkey HCI appliance with VMware, VxRail is built to provide the most seamless experience for VMware environments, offering TierPoint world class infrastructure to best power customers' cloud environments. With full stack integration between VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail, both the infrastructure layer and VMware cloud software are managed as one, complete, automated, turnkey hybrid cloud, reducing risk and increasing IT operational efficiency."

"As an early VMware Cloud Verified partner, TierPoint continues to demonstrate a clear vision and strategy for helping customers navigate their cloud journeys, with a hyper focus on delivering new service based on the most innovative VMware offerings, including vCloud Availability, Cloud Provider Pod and now VxRail," said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, cloud provider software business unit, VMware. "The unique value they bring in delivering customized IT services helps enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives spanning edge to data center. Now, with a cutting edge VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure solution available in 40 data centers, TierPoint customers will benefit from the value of consistent VMware cloud infrastructure and operations, spanning on-premises environments and the cloud."

TierPoint is already in the process of installing VxRail-based solutions for a number of clients, with a growing slate of related opportunities in its sales pipeline.

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

