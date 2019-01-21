TierPoint's Kenny Ash Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chief

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced that Vice President of Channel Sales Kenny Ash has, for the second consecutive year, been recognized as a Channel Chief by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

Ash and the other 2019 Channel Chiefs have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to their channel partner programs, driving growth and revenue in their organizations. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

"I'm sincerely honored by this recognition," Ash said. "It's a reflection on the exceptional collaboration we've built with our channel partners and on the talented professionals at TierPoint, who support me in the development and implementation of our channel program. We're all fortunate to work for a company like TierPoint, with its comprehensive suite of services and vast network of data centers, cloud pods and IT experts. We and our partners leverage these unique assets to deliver customized solutions that meet our shared clients where they are in their IT transformation journeys and help them along the way."

"The individuals on CRN's 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contributions to the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence on the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in this month's issue of CRN.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with 5,000 clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (thechannelco.com) enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

