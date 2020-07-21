TierPoint's Third Annual BraveIT to Offer World-Class Virtual Learning

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected cloud and data center solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced it will host the third annual BraveIT conference as a virtual event, the morning of September 16 and afternoon of September 17, with title sponsor support from Dell Technologies, Nutanix, and VMware.

The opening keynote will be delivered by Tom Gruber, who led the design team responsible for Siri, the intelligent assistant. The closing keynote will be delivered by Dan Doctoroff, formerly the Deputy Mayor of New York City and now CEO of Sidewalk Labs, a leader in the development of smart cities. And, back by popular demand from last year's conference, Major General Brett Williams, USAF (Ret.) will help enterprise teams assess their Cyber IQ.

Tom Gruber was cofounder, CTO, and head of design for the team that created Siri in 2011, bringing AI to the mainstream user experience. At Apple for over 8 years, Gruber led the Advanced Development Group that designed and prototyped new capabilities for AI products. He promotes the philosophy of Humanistic AI, which he presented in a popular TED talk. He was a founding board member of the Partnership on AI to Benefit People and Society and advocates for the Center for Humane Technology.

Dan Doctoroff is the current CEO of Sidewalk Labs, former president and CEO of Bloomberg LP and the former Deputy Mayor of New York City. Doctoroff developed Sidewalk Labs, a visionary new project funded by Google parent company Alphabet, which helps integrate technology into cities nationwide in the hopes of redeveloping decaying and struggling districts into booming city centers enhanced by 21st century technological capabilities.

After a distinguished military career of over 30 years, Brett Williams co-founded IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. With both private sector and government experience, he has developed a knack for breaking down arcane cyber jargon and translating it into the language of business, so audiences can better understand and integrate cybersecurity solutions into their operations.

BraveIT offers a dynamic community of technology leaders, their peers and partners a unique platform to stay current with industry best practices, pressure-test operating assumptions, and enrich plans to address a range of shared challenges, from cybersecurity to business continuity. The 2020 event will feature a packed slate of sessions and speakers on the challenges presented by COVID-19, IT security, digital transformation, and future technologies shaping IT infrastructure, as well as dedicated space for interactive virtual networking within the greater IT, technology and telecommunications sectors.

For more details and complimentary registration, visit BraveIT.tierpoint.com.

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

