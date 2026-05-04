Tierra Adentro Growth Capital Launches $100M New Mexico Strategy

Tierra Adentro, a $100 million infrastructure fund, is financing physical assets for next generation technology companies in the Land of Enchantment.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tierra Adentro Growth Capital (TAG Capital) is proud to launch its New Mexico strategy. The company oversees the Tierra Adentro Fund, an infrastructure investment vehicle dedicated to catalyzing the next generation of technology companies building in the Land of Enchantment.

The fund's launch follows years of conversations with the New Mexico State Investment Council (SIC), the state's $70 billion sovereign wealth fund, and will bridge the gap between the SIC's investments in venture firms (focused on advanced energy, deep tech, and aerospace/defense) and the capital necessary for those industries to build in New Mexico.

The fund is purpose-built to focus on investments ranging from a few million dollars to $40 million, depending on the needs of the company. The fund has already made its first investment in Zanskar, the world's first AI-native geothermal energy developer, and is expected to close its second and third investments in the coming months.

Alok Sindher will lead TAG Capital as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer and oversee the firm's infrastructure fund. Sindher brings more than two decades of experience in infrastructure investment, and a track record that places him among the top investment managers in the industry.

"Entrepreneurs thinking about expanding in New Mexico are embracing the model we are building at Tierra Adentro," said Alok Sindher. "At the end of the day we are helping companies scale in a way traditional equity financing cannot and frankly should not. Founders can instead retain more autonomy and ownership of their company as they grow in, or expand to, New Mexico."

TAG Capital will receive continued strategic advice support from the founders of J2 Ventures, Alexander Harstrick and Jonathan Bronson. J2 is a firm based in Boston, Massachusetts, and backed in part by the SIC. J2 fuels early-stage companies pioneering technologies across advanced computing, biomedical engineering, cybersecurity, and infrastructure, like Mesa Quantum, which announced its expansion to New Mexico last year.

"The Tierra Adentro fund has more companies seeking investment than it can currently handle — with no marketing to date", noted Alexander Harstrick, co-founder of J2 and strategic advisor to TAG Capital. "This fund has the potential to create hundreds of high-wage jobs in the state and will dually ensure the SIC's capital remains squarely focused on developing critical aspects of the state's future."

This is a model the state has increasingly seen demand for alongside the SIC's Strategic Venture Capital Program, which has committed $1.8 billion to top-tier venture funds over the past three years.

"The consolidation of major infrastructure platforms and the significant demand from the next generation of deep tech made it clear New Mexico could benefit from Tierra Adentro's strategy. The incentives and environment around building in New Mexico are already primed, but this fund's value proposition was missing. I am confident it will complement the SIC's broader investment strategy," said Chris Cassidy, the Director for Private Equity and Venture Capital at the SIC, the Tierra Adentro Fund's primary investor.

New Mexico has seen an increase in ecosystem activities a result of the SIC's venture strategy. This has increased awareness of the significant incentives and partnerships provided by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

"I truly believe New Mexico is the best place to build a business, and strong partnerships like this help us make sure the best in the world see the opportunity here clearly," said Economic Development Secretary Rob Black.

About the Tierra Adentro Fund: Tierra Adentro Fund is a newly launched investment fund providing strategic capital for next generation infrastructure in the Land of Enchantment. The fund aims to meet American reindustrialization needs in the State of New Mexico through innovative growth capital solutions across advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and energy. The fund leverages decades of experience in infrastructure finance to develop innovative funding models. Learn more: TAGrowth.com.

About the New Mexico State Investment Council: Established by New Mexicans in 1958 to manage excess revenues from oil and gas production, the New Mexico state Investment council (SIC) is currently one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the United States and among the top 30 globally. The SIC's assets under management have grown to more than $71 billion. Over the next decade, the SIC will return a projected $42 billion to the state, in distributions and funding for public schools, early childhood programs, universities, hospitals, and other critical services for New Mexicans. Visit sic.state.nm.us for more information.

Contact:

Alok Sindher

TAG Capital

[email protected]

Molly Callaghan

New Mexico State Investment Council

[email protected]

(505) 629-3888

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Fund undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

SOURCE Tierra Adentro Growth Capital