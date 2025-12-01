Tierra Encantada Accelerates Nationwide Growth as Demand for Spanish Immersion Childcare Surges

Award-Winning Early Education Franchise Expands into New States and Celebrates Strong Systemwide Performance

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tierra Encantada, the leader in Spanish immersion early education, continues its nationwide expansion with new centers under development and opening across the country. As Spanish is projected to be spoken by nearly one in three people in the U.S. by 2050, demand for early education immersion continues to rise. Tierra Encantada is set to meet that demand head-on with its 26 locations, including 16 currently open and 10 under construction, and an additional 28 centers in active development.

"Families today are looking for more than childcare; they're looking for quality early education, wholesome meals, and a safe, nurturing environment from the very beginning," said Kristen Denzer, Founder and CEO of Tierra Encantada. "Our continued growth reflects how deeply parents value bilingual learning and our commitment to the holistic development of children."

Founded in 2013 by Kristen Denzer, Tierra Encantada delivers a distinctive childcare experience for children aged six weeks through six years with a focus on the growth of the whole child. Its play-based STEAM curriculum, taught entirely in Spanish, helps children naturally learn a second language while nurturing creativity, curiosity, and connection. Each center also provides fresh, scratch-made meals and a welcoming environment designed to foster social, emotional, and cognitive development.

Tierra Encantada has expanded into eleven states and continues to attract value-driven entrepreneurs seeking meaningful, scalable business opportunities. With an average unit volume (AUV) of $3 million for centers open more than 24 months and a recession-resistant model built on recurring revenue, the franchise offers investors both purpose and profitability.

"Tierra Encantada has had a disciplined growth strategy expanding into communities where we can truly make a difference for families and franchisees alike," said Denzer, "We're proud to offer a franchise opportunity that blends purpose with performance, giving entrepreneurs the chance to positively impact their communities with quality care and culture while building a thriving business matched with demand."

2025–2026 Expansion:

New State Corporate Expansion: Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, and Kansas

Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, and Kansas New State Franchise Expansion: Alabama, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado

Alabama, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado Existing State Expansion: Virginia, Minnesota, and Texas

Tierra Encantada franchisees benefit from extensive onboarding, operational and marketing support, and a proven playbook refined over more than a decade of success. With no nights or weekends required, recurring revenue streams, and a stable childcare demand curve, the model appeals to both hands-on and semi-absentee owners seeking a balance of purpose and performance.

"Our growth reflects the strength of the model and the increasing demand for high-quality early education," said Robert Thesing, Chief Development Officer at Tierra Encantada. "Through both corporate and franchise expansion, we're building on a foundation of excellence, creating new opportunities for ownership, and extending our mission to more communities across the country."

For information about available franchise opportunities with Tierra Encantada, please visit www.tierraencantada.com/franchise.

About Tierra Encantada

Tierra Encantada is the leader in Spanish immersion early education®. Since 2013, Tierra has offered an exceptional childcare experience for children ages 6 weeks through 6 years, emphasizing the holistic development of each child. The play-based STEAM curriculum is taught through the language of Spanish, providing children the opportunity to learn a second language, just as they learn English naturally through conversation and context. Tierra Encantada is the fastest growing Spanish immersion childcare brand in the United States, and has received numerous accolades including "Top New & Emerging Franchises" by Entrepreneur Magazine, "The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity" by Entrepreneur Magazine, "10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America'' by Inc Magazine, as well as Inc and Financial Time's lists of the fastest-growing privately held companies. Tierra Encantada currently has planned and opened locations in 17 states and is seeking qualified candidates to expand the franchise brand to select markets across the United States. For more information, visit tierraencantada.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

