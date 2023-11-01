Tierra Lunar CEO, Retired NASA Astronaut and Former U.S. Department of Energy Official, Dr. Jose Hernandez, Joins Main Board of Lonestar Data Holdings

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings (Lonestar), a leading player in the lunar data management and technology industry, is proud to announce the addition of Tierra Lunar CEO, retired NASA astronaut and former U.S. Department of Energy executive, Dr. Jose Hernandez, to its Main Board of Directors.

Dr Jose Hernandez, NASA Astronaut (ret.) joins Lonestar Data Holdings Main Board.
With a career that spans both the public and private sectors, Dr. Hernandez brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and innovation to Lonestar Data Holdings. Dr. Hernandez is becoming a Non Executive Director with Lonestar having served on the company's Advisory Board and with his company, Tierra Lunar, working closely with Lonestar providing hands-on mission management services for its lunar missions.

Dr. Jose Hernandez is a distinguished NASA astronaut, having been a mission specialist aboard NASA Space Shuttle flight STS-128, and a member of the first NASA astronaut class of the 21st century. His background in aerospace engineering and extensive training as an astronaut has instilled in him a dedication to precision, teamwork, and problem-solving that aligns seamlessly with Lonestar Data Holdings' values.

Furthermore, Dr. Hernandez's impressive public service record includes his tenure at the United States Department of Energy, where he played a vital role in energy and technology policy formulation, and his continued service as a Regent of the University of California. His insights and expertise in this field will undoubtedly prove invaluable as Lonestar Data Holdings continues to navigate the ever-evolving technology landscape.

As Lonestar advances its mission of creating innovative data solutions and technology infrastructure, Dr. Hernandez's leadership will be pivotal in shaping the company's future. His multifaceted background, from the depths of space to the halls of government, reflects a unique perspective that will enhance the Main Board's capabilities.

Dr. Hernandez expressed his enthusiasm about joining Lonestar Data Holdings, stating, "I am excited to be part of a company that is at the forefront of technological innovation and is making a meaningful impact in the data management and technology sector. I look forward to contributing to Lonestar Data Holdings' growth and continued success."

"We could not be doing any of this without Jose.  He and his team at Tierra Lunar have been, and continue to be, pivotal to the success of our work at Lonestar." said Chris Stott, Lonestar Founder and CEO.

Lonestar Data Holdings warmly welcomes Dr. Hernandez to the Main Board and anticipates a bright future enriched by his guidance and vision. The company believes that his addition to the team will strengthen its position as an industry leader and help drive innovation in the field.

About Lonestar - Saving Earth's Data One Byte at a Time
Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar®), headquartered in St Petersburg's Maritime and Defense Technology Hub in Florida, has been founded by a proven team of experts from the Cloud and Space verticals to pioneer a future for data at the edge for all of us as.  www.lonestarlunar.com  

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc Successfully Completes Oversubscribed Financing Round, Raising $825,000

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. to Make History by Transmitting US Declaration to the Moon for Pioneering Disaster Recovery Test

