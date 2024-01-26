Her Debut Album WORLD WIDE WHACK Will Be Released March 15

Watch The Alex Da Corte Imagined Video HERE

Tierra Whack Press Images: https://umusic.box.com/s/481grvcb84v7wp6cbz29iwdrpor76vfg

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY-nominated recording artist and creative auteur, Tierra Whack (Interscope Records) lays out the red carpet for the first single of her debut album, WORLD WIDE WHACK, with her wildly creative video "SHOWER SONG." Partnering with American conceptual artist Alex Da Corte, Tierra's imaginative mind and innovative spirit intertwine to create an artistic 90-second visual centering around her morning routine. The Philly lyricist finds a fun and clever way to engage listeners with her poppy singing and playground wit. De Corte adds even more color to Tierra's lyrics with his visual magic and animation, making every word and object on the screen pop.

Tierra Whack Releases "SHOWER SONG" Video Directed By Alex Da Corte

WORLD WIDE WHACK is now available for pre-order HERE. To make her debut album even more eventful, Tierra intends to up the ante by delivering four different creative vinyl to commemorate the release. For Tierra's album artwork, she scoffs at convention by creating a work of art with Da Corte, who previously directed the rapper's stirring animation "Dora." Dubbed a visual art project, Alex Da Corte and Tierra will bring her fictional character, WORLD WIDE WHACK, to life. Nylon recently named her as "one of music's biggest rule-breakers."

Over the weekend, Tierra kicked off her campaign in Philadelphia, by 'Pasting The Town Whack', in which she enlisted her hometown neighbor and mural art curator Conrad Benner of Streets Dept to plaster her album artwork at eight different high traffic locations throughout her beloved city. To get the job done, Tierra and Conrad were joined by assisting artists, Symone Salib and Aubrie Costello .

With references including Pierrot, the original sad clown of 17th-century Italian theater, radical 1930s fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, and Donna Summer, Alex Da Corte's cover art represents the first reveal of the WORLD WIDE WHACK character, an alter ego both untouchable and vulnerable, superhuman and painfully human, whose surprising story will unfold in images and video over the course of the album's visual rollout.

Last year, Tierra had rap circles gushing with the releases of her one-off records "Chanel Pit" and the Jumbo Mix for "Millions." She and Lil Yachty also graced the cover of Rolling Stone for their Musicians-on-Musicians issue, which gained notable fanfare due to their inventive spirits. To top off her dazzling year, Tierra released her creative music documentary Cypher, which blurred the lines of reality and fiction. Directed by Chris Moukarbel and in partnership with Andscape, Cypher is currently available on Hulu. Tierra also was spotlighted on the Netflix docuseries Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, which featured Queen Latifah, Latto, Roxanne Shante and more.

Tierra Whack – "SHOWER SONG" (eSingle)

Retail: https://TierraWhack.lnk.to/ShowerSong

Video: https://TierraWhack.lnk.to/SHOWERSONGVideo

Tierra Whack – WORLD WIDE WHACK (eAlbum) Pre-Order

Pre-Save: https://TierraWhack.lnk.to/WWWPreSave

Retail: https://TierraWhack.lnk.to/WORLDWIDEWHACK

Amazon Music: https://TierraWhack.lnk.to/WORLDWIDEWHACK/AmazonMusic

Apple Music: https://TierraWhack.lnk.to/WORLDWIDEWHACK/AppleMusic

iTunes: https://TierraWhack.lnk.to/WORLDWIDEWHACK/iTunes

Tierra Whack Socials: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | TikTok

For More Information:

Randy Henderson | Interscope Records | [email protected].

SOURCE Interscope Records