Ties.com's Menswear Subscription Service Hits Major Milestone

"We've always been passionate about helping people dress their best — and Guapbox has given us a whole new avenue to accomplish that goal," says Omar Sayyed, the company's CEO. "For some of our subscribers, they wear a suit and tie every day and want to put shopping on autopilot. For others, they're new to dressing well and we're giving them some help with putting together combinations that work with their preferences. No matter what it is, we want to deliver something that helps them look their best."

Each box is based off of a quiz that asks about the subscriber's preference in color, pattern, accessory type and more to help an algorithm determine what will be sent in the box. Each month, subscribers receive 3-5 accessories and bonus items, all based on their personal tastes.

Boxes have a value of $75 or above.

Get Personal

When shopping with a knowledgeable sales associate, they not only help you find what you're looking for based on what you're telling them, they may also see what you've picked and choose other items in a similar style. Ties.com has been able to replicate that experience through their subscription model. After reviewing the customer's preferences, a real person puts together a complete look. According to Segment's 2017 State of Personalization Report, 44% of consumers saying they're likely to become repeat buyers after a personal experience. This new offering is also bolstering customer lifetime value of Ties.com's customers.

This focus on personalization has helped Ties.com to meet the growing expectations of their customer base. Guapbox is breaking the "one-size-fits-all" model that so many other subscription services fall into. Instead, subscribers can expect to find a full look that's been curated with their style in mind.

Guapbox ranges from $26 - $35 per month, depending on the billing option selected by the subscriber. The quiz can be taken at Ties.com.

Contact:

Meghan Salgado

(714) 489-2224

marketing@ties.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiescoms-menswear-subscription-service-hits-major-milestone-300621312.html

SOURCE Ties.com

Related Links

http://www.ties.com/guapbox

