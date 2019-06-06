Tietex, a World Leader in Non-woven Fabric Manufacturing, Licenses IFS Applications to Prepare for AI, Robotics, Improved Customer Experience

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ERP will empower 600 global manufacturing employees with robust functionality delivered through the Microsoft Azure cloud

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has signed a contract with Tietex International to license IFS Applications™ for enterprise resource planning (ERP) at its Spartanburg, SC headquarters and its Tietex Asia subsidiary in Laem Chabang, Thailand.

Tietex's management team unanimously selected IFS Applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud after a thorough vetting process run by independent ERP advisory firm Knowledgepath Consulting. Tietex retained Knowledgepath to help replace its legacy ERP system to keep up with the rapid product development cycles of the textile industry.

Tietex licensed IFS Applications for 600 of its employees worldwide who will share the same cloud instance of the software, delivering a more consistent operating environment and experience for customers. IFS Applications will also serve as a platform for increased robotics and automation, and to harness data from the internet of things (IoT).

"We are excited about how robust the system is," Tietex CIO John Goforth said. "The way the system operates is very strong. Another thing I wanted was a vendor that was forward thinking. Some of the emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing and IoT-IFS already has products available or on the horizon. Some vendors talk, but they don't have anything to stand on at the moment."

IFS Regional President, Americas, Cindy Jaudon added, "Global manufacturers like Tietex need enterprise software that is designed for global, multi-location business. And they need a vendor with a strong global footprint to help them execute in different regions. IFS is the vendor of choice for ambitious companies working to achieve true global ERP, for one version of the truth and a collaborative environment worldwide."

Learn more about IFS Applications for manufacturing ERP at: www.ifsworld.com/us/industries/manufacturing/



