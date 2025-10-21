Tieton Cider Works and QFC Collaborate on Exclusive Broadway Rosé Cider - Launch at Flagship Seattle Store

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tieton Cider Works, one of the fastest-growing craft cider brands in the U.S., selling over 180,000 case equivalents over the last year, is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with QFC (Quality Food Centers), part of the Kroger family of stores. Together, the two have created Broadway Rosé, a pineapple rosé hard cider developed exclusive for QFC's flagship store at 417 Broadway in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Tieton Cider Works Tieton Cider Works

Crafted to reflect the vibrant, modern character of Capitol Hill, Broadway Rosé combines the bright tropical notes of pineapple with the subtle tartness of Washington grown apples and the naturally rosé hue of the Niedz-wetz-kyana apple, a rare, red-fleshed variety, grown in our Orchards in Tieton, WA. The result is a crisp, refreshing rosé cider with an aromatic finish that captures the neighborhood's love for bold, colorful experiences.

"Broadway Rosé represents our ability to work hand-in-hand with retail partners to create custom products that celebrate their communities and respond to what their shoppers are asking for". Broadway Rosé is available exclusively at QFC's Broadway location beginning this month in 4pk-16oz cans. This launch underscores Tieton Cider Works continued commitment to innovation and partnership, developing private-label and custom packaging solutions that align with retailer goals and consumer demand.

Founded by third-generation Yakima Valley Orchardists Craig and Sharon Campbell, Tieton Cider Works grows, presses and packages its own ciders from apples cultivated in its family orchards. Blending traditional methods with modern flavor innovation, Tieton crafts award-winning ciders rooted in authenticity and a love for the land.

At Tieton Cider Works, we are farmers first. Every cider begins in our orchards, where we care for the trees, harvest the fruit and press the juice that becomes our craft cider. From Yakima Valley to glasses across the Northwest, it's all about the fruit, the trees and where we're from.

To learn more, visit TietonCiderWorks.com or follow us on social media at @TietonCiderWorks.

Company Contact

Ali Griffin, Marketing Coordinator

509-571-1430 (Ext 1010)

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

Founder & CEO

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Tieton Cider Works