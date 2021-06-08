Tiffani F. Methvien, OD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PRINCETON, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffani F. Methvien, OD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Optometrist for her exceptional talent in the field of Optometry.

As an Optometrist with several years in the field, Dr. Methvien excels at treating common and complex eye conditions. She focuses her care on the management and treatment of keratoconus and other corneal pathology with the latest in contact lens technology.

Tiffani Methvien

Dr. Methvien received her Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, along with a Certificate of Excellence for inpatient care (License #270A00691100). She also graduated from Rider University with a Bachelor of Arts. She has worked as an Ophthalmic Assistant and Technician for 8 years, and as an Optometrist for 2 years.

After finishing her education, she completed multiple clinical externships with honors. She specialized in treating ocular diseases at Fort Belknap Indian Health Service Hospital in Harlem, Montana. She served at the U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, and Albany Medical Hospital Veterans Association. During an externship at the Global Vision Rehabilitation Center in Miami, FL, Dr. Methvien focused her care on complex contact lenses. She completed a contact lens rotation with honors at the Eye Institute in Philadelphia, PA.

During her education, Dr. Methvien was an active member of the Contact Lens Club, a Student Ambassador for Salus University. She completed a Student Fellowship with the American Academy of Optometry. Currently, she is a member of the Scleral Lens Society, the New Jersey Society of Optometric Physicians, and the American Optometric Association.

Her talent has been recognized in Visionary Optics and Conforma Labs for excellence in patient care regarding contact lenses. Dr. Methvien holds a Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Agents (TPA) certification, allowing her to prescribe the most up-to-date medications necessary to help her patients. She uses the TPA certification to treat ocular infections, glaucoma, emergency eye-related illnesses, or ocular injuries requiring medication. She offers rigid gas permeable lenses, hybrid lenses, scleral lenses in Latitude SMap 3D Lenses by Visionary Optics, and custom soft lenses to provide her patients with the best options for their eye care.

She performs routine comprehensive eye exams along with specialized eye care, and is accepting new patients. She operates primarily from Princeton Eye Group at their offices in Somerset, NJ, and Monroe Township, NJ.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who