Tiffany Anschutz, LCSW, President & Founder of Sage Recovery & Wellness Center, Spoke at TxSUS.org: Transforming Texas Through No-Cost Continuing Education for Substance Use Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Anschutz, LCSW, a distinguished authority in behavioral health and the visionary President & Founder of Sage Recovery & Wellness Center, was selected as a featured speaker at the Texas Substance Use Symposium (TxSUS). The symposium, dedicated to alleviating the impact of substance use on Texas communities, was hosted in DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel from February 29, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

Sage Recovery & Wellness Center, a holistic addiction and mental health treatment center for adults and adolescents in Austin, Texas , under the insightful leadership of Tiffany Anschutz, LCSW, was recognized for its commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care.

An integral part of the behavioral health landscape, Sage Recovery & Wellness Center: Alcohol & Drug Rehab Austin Texas, adopted a holistically-based approach to mental health and addiction with both outpatient and inpatient treatment options. Specializing in aiding both adults and adolescents on their journey to recovery, the center was a beacon of hope in Austin, TX.

Here are a few of the services offered at Sage Recovery and Wellness:

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): Sage provides an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) designed to offer comprehensive support for adolescents and adults recovering from addiction and mental health challenges. This program offers structured therapy and counseling sessions while allowing participants to maintain their daily routines and responsibilities.

Sage provides an designed to offer comprehensive support for adolescents and adults recovering from addiction and mental health challenges. This program offers structured therapy and counseling sessions while allowing participants to maintain their daily routines and responsibilities. Inpatient Recovery Villa : Our inpatient rehabilitation and recovery program , nestled within the serene surroundings of our villa, offers a supportive and therapeutic environment for individuals seeking intensive treatment for addiction and mental health disorders. Clients receive personalized care and round-the-clock support from our dedicated team of professionals, fostering a holistic approach to healing.

: Our , nestled within the serene surroundings of our villa, offers a supportive and therapeutic environment for individuals seeking intensive treatment for addiction and mental health disorders. Clients receive personalized care and round-the-clock support from our dedicated team of professionals, fostering a holistic approach to healing. Support Groups: Sage Recovery and Wellness hosts their notable Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills support groups as well as other types of support groups with the aim at providing individuals with practical tools and strategies to manage emotions, improve relationships, and cope with life's challenges effectively. Led by experienced therapists, these groups offer a safe and nurturing space for learning and growth.

Tiffany Anschutz's role as a speaker at TxSUS was highly anticipated, as she brought not only her expertise in the broader field of behavioral health but also her experience in leading Sage Recovery & Wellness Center. The center is known for its holistic approach, providing a range of services to address the diverse needs of individuals navigating the challenges of substance use and mental health.

In addition to her speaking engagement, Anschutz's insights shed light on the innovative programs and compassionate care provided by Sage Recovery & Wellness Center: Alcohol & Drug Rehab Austin Texas. The center's holistic methodology aimed at empowering individuals on their journey to recovery, fostering resilience and well-being.

Sage Recovery & Wellness Center remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality, individualized care that supports individuals in achieving lasting recovery and improved mental health.

About Tiffany Anschutz, LCSW:

Tiffany Anschutz, LCSW , was the President & Founder of Sage Recovery & Wellness Center. Her leadership and expertise in behavioral health contributed to the holistic and compassionate approach adopted by the center.

About Sage Recovery & Wellness Center:

Sage Recovery & Wellness Center : Alcohol & Drug Rehab Austin Texas, is a leading holistically-based mental health treatment center for adults and adolescents in Austin, TX. The center provided comprehensive care, blending evidence-based practices with holistic approaches to address substance use challenges.

About TxSUS:

The Texas Substance Use Symposium (TxSUS) was committed to reducing the impact of substance use on Texas communities by convening professionals in the field. TxSUS provided a platform for collaboration, education, and the exchange of ideas to address the challenges posed by substance use in the state of Texas.

For more information, visit TxSUS website.

SOURCE Sage Recovery & Wellness Center