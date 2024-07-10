Tiffany Boone's Worshiper's Canvas Presents: The Foundation Conference**

MACON, Ga., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Boone's Worshiper's Canvas is thrilled to announce The Foundation Conference, a dynamic and transformative event taking place from November 14-16, 2024, at New Hope Church in Macon, Georgia. This three-day conference is set to inspire, equip, and empower worship leaders, pastors, musicians, and worshipers from all walks of life.

Event Highlights:

Guests Appearing: Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Bishop William Murphy, Pastor JJ Hairston, Jonathan Nelson, Dr. Judith Christie McAllister, Jabari Johnson, Pastor Wendi Wyatt, Higher Calling, Asaph Alexander Ward, Ashton Jackson, Janae Jones, Marica Chisolm, Benita Jones, and many more. November 14-16 in Macon, Georgia Register on Eventbrite: Worshipers Canvas

- Dates: November 14-16, 2024

- Location: New Hope Church, Macon, GA

- Keynote Speakers and Worshipers:

- Tiffany Boone, Founder of Worshiper's Canvas

- Renowned speakers and artists including Grammy-winning gospel singers, influential pastors, and worship leaders who will deliver powerful messages and lead worship sessions.

The Foundation Conference promises an enriching experience filled with worship, teaching, and fellowship. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, breakout sessions, and panel discussions designed to deepen their understanding of worship and enhance their skills in ministry. The conference will cover a variety of topics including effective worship leading, team building, musical excellence, and spiritual growth.

Tiffany Boone, the visionary behind the Worshiper's Canvas, has meticulously curated this event to create a space where worshipers can connect, grow, and be refreshed. Her passion for worship and mentorship shines through every aspect of the conference, ensuring that each attendee leaves with a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

Why Attend:

- Inspiration: Be inspired by some of the most influential voices in worship and ministry.

- Education: Gain valuable insights and practical tools to enhance your worship leading and ministry effectiveness.

- Connection: Network with like-minded individuals who share your passion for worship and ministry.

- Renewal: Experience a time of spiritual renewal and deepening of your relationship with God.

Registration:

To register for The Foundation Conference, visit, Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worshipers-canvas-conference-tickets-865497074047?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

About Worshiper's Canvas:

Worshiper's Canvas, founded by Tiffany Boone, is dedicated to mentoring and equipping worship leaders and teams to reach their full potential. Through conferences, workshops, and personalized mentoring programs, Worshiper's Canvas aims to cultivate a community of worshipers who are passionate, skilled, and spiritually grounded.

Media Contact:

For more information, press inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

[email protected]

Join us at The Foundation Conference for a life-changing experience that will impact your worship and ministry for years to come. Don't miss this opportunity to grow, connect, and be inspired!

