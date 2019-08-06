Tiffany Christner Hired As Vice President, Client Services for Rakuten Super Logistics

As VP of Client Services, Christner will spearhead the company's client services initiatives and partnerships. The intent is for RSL Client Services to deliver exceptional value in fulfillment, shipping, import/export markets, and eCommerce supply chain expertise.

An experienced strategic global program executive, Christner possesses an impressive professional background.

Prior to joining RSL, Christner served as the SVP for Chase Strategy Group. Most of her career was shaped by her federal government service with the Departments of the Army and Defense. Ms. Christner held a variety of leadership positions, including two tours during combat operations.

Christner is a graduate from the George Washington University in Washington D.C. and holds an MSc. in Major Programme Management from the University of Oxford, Säid Business School, England. She speaks fluent German and conversational French, Spanish, and Russian.

As RSL's Client Services VP, Christner says, "I look forward to delivering an exceptional client experience in the order fulfillment industry. RSL is in an aggressive growth period. I want to leverage that growth and empower merchants and disrupt the market playing field – nationally and internationally."

About Rakuten Super Logistics

Founded in 2001, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a leader in eCommerce order fulfillment, assisting leading eCommerce retailers to increase speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's cloud-based fulfillment platform for order and inventory management features integration with popular eCommerce platforms, and automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including: Amazon, Magento, WalMart Marketplace, and Shopify. RSL's 2-Day Delivery Network of wholly owned and operated fulfillment centers allows for 1-2 day delivery via ground shipping to 98 percent of the U.S.

