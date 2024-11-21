Tiffany Durr named president of LISC Fund Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Durr is the new president of LISC Fund Management (LFM), an affiliate of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) that leads social investment funds focused on affordable housing, economic development and jobs in underserved communities.

Durr has served as interim president of LFM since May and in that time has ushered in a series of new investors and project closings. Previously, she was LFM's senior director of fund management overseeing deployment of approximately $450 million in investments. She also helped lead the product design of new funds and as well as collaborations with other LISC staff, affiliates and stakeholders, working together on strategies to meet the needs of the communities that LISC serves.

"Investors are looking for proven ways to close the gaps in health, wealth and opportunity that impact tens of millions of people across the country," said Durr, reflecting on the 11 funds currently under LFM management. "Our funds offer them the chance to meet their goals for financial return while also supporting critical strategies to expand affordable housing, small businesses, health, education and jobs in places that might otherwise struggle to attract capital. I'm so proud to lead this amazing team of impact professionals as we work to capture market opportunities that deliver strong benefits to communities."

Prior to joining LFM, Durr was vice president and senior relationship manager at KeyBank Real Estate Capital, having served earlier as a portfolio manager. Earlier, she managed a $160 million microfinance portfolio for MicroVest Capital Management.

"Tiffany brings an impressive range of investment and commercial real estate experience to her role as LFM president," said Michael T. Pugh, LISC president and CEO. "But I think it is her passion for this work that really sets her apart. She understands how to connect with investors on questions of risk, return and impact as well as how to make connections with developers, community organizations and city leaders to generate the best possible outcomes. We are lucky to have her at the helm of LFM, driving opportunities for impact all across the country."

LFM is one of four LISC affiliate companies, which also include National Equity Fund, Broadstreet Impact Services, and LISC Green. "Tiffany's leadership style will be a nice complement our organization as we continue to look for ways to address the economic needs of communities across the country," Pugh added.

In addition to her professional activities, Durr volunteers her time as a board member of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. She formerly served as a board member for the George Washington University Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis, and as the treasurer of Cheverly Village, a social services organization that supports the elderly in Maryland.

She earned her B.A. in political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and her M.A. in Latin American and Hemispheric studies at George Washington University.

Durr can be reached at [email protected].

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. It works with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and local economies can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $32 billion to create more than 506,302 affordable homes and apartments, developed 82.5 million square feet of retail, community and educational space and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

LISC Fund Management, LLC (LFM) is a mission-driven impact investment firm that manages $840 million in assets through 11 national and place-based funds across the United States. LFM is dedicated to expanding access to safe, high-quality affordable housing, fostering inclusive economic growth, and supporting small businesses and underserved communities. LFM is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of LISC, one of the nation's largest community development financial organizations. These private funds are available only to eligible investors and are offered solely through their official offering documents. To learn more about LISC Fund Management, please visit https://www.liscstrategicinvestments.org/fund-management.

