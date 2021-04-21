Tiffany Gambla Joins The Slot Squad

Tiffany Gambla launched her own gambling lifestyle YouTube channel back in 2020, and regularly reaches tens of thousands of casino fans with her vlogs. The videos follow Tiffany as she provides an insight into the slots, games and experiences available across Atlantic City.

Tiffany said: "I've loved visiting the Atlantic City casinos for years. Joining Slot Squad and being able to play the same games from my own home in front of an audience of viewers who share the same interests as me is really exciting. The Slot Squad is going places and I'm thrilled to be a part of it!" For more info on Tiffany, The Slot Squad and the streaming schedule please visit www.theslotsquad.com.

The Slot Squad was brought to life by US gaming affiliate Wedge Traffic and allows viewers to tune into the Twitch channel and witness jackpot wins, enter free giveaways and claim exclusive free bet offers in their state, across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

Wedge Traffic co-founder David Copeland said: "Tiffany Gambla knows the casino world inside-out and it was a no-brainer to get her onboard. Her YouTube channel attracts thousands of views, and we're looking forward to bringing her fans into our like-minded community. I have no doubt her presence will be a huge addition to our channel!"

The Slot Squad is a channel dedicated to educating slots and casino fans on casino games available in the United States.

Twitch is now owned by Amazon and has become the number 1 streaming platform in the world, welcoming over 140 million unique visitors every month.

SOURCE The Slot Squad