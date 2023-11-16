Tiffany Groh Cummins Promoted to Vice President at Talent Resources

Championing Iconic Campaigns and Junior Team Mentorship, Cummins Assumes Vice Presidential Role

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Resources (TR) , a leading full-service marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Tiffany Groh Cummins to Vice President, Communications. Based in San Francisco, Tiffany has significantly contributed to TR, leveraging her vast experience and expertise in publicity, marketing strategy, and event execution.

With over two decades in Marketing & Public Relations, Tiffany's career started at DDB Needham/Evans Group, working on major films and campaigns. While there, Tiffany managed publicity and promotions for major clients such as 20th Century Fox, handling significant films like True Lies, The Sandlot, Waiting to Exhale and campaigns for Disney Pictures, New Line Cinema (Dumb & Dumber), and Samuel Goldwyn under entertainment marketing executive Mike Vollman. Her tenure at Sony Pictures Entertainment and BMG Records with McCann-Erickson saw her working on blockbusters like Men in Black, My Best Friend's Wedding, Charlie's Angels, Big Daddy, and more.

Founding TRC & Associates, Tiffany represented numerous clients, securing national media exposure from outlets such as The New York Times, Variety Magazine, and Glamour Magazine, to name a few. During her time in San Francisco at a boutique agency, she managed PR campaigns for high-profile clients like Christian Louboutin, Sinegal Estate Winery, Suit Supply, and Kim Bass; Creator of Sister Sister, Kenan & Kel, Director of Tysons Run and A Snowy Day in Oakland and his eponymous Bass Entertainment Pictures.

Since joining Talent Resources, as Account Director West Coast Lead, Tiffany has played a pivotal role in orchestrating high-profile PR campaigns for Talent Resources, including noteworthy collaborations like The Children's Place x Mariah Carey + Snoop Dogg, Real Essentials with Mario Lopez, and PetSafe x Jessica Simpson. In addition, she has also spearheaded publicity programs surrounding major events taking place such as the ESPY Awards and the NBA Draft.

"From the moment Tiffany joined Talent Resources, it was evident that she brought a unique blend of experience, passion, and innovation to the table. Her accomplishments since joining the team have not only amplified our brand collaborations but have also instilled a new strength within our team. I am ecstatic to see Tiffany step into this well-deserved role and have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead us to new heights." said Michael Heller , CEO and Founder of Talent Resources Collective.

Bonnie Taylor , Chief Communications and Strategy Officer and Partner at Talent Resources said, "From day one, Tiffany has been an exemplary leader in our organization spearheading some of our most notable PR campaigns and has significantly amplified our client's visibility. Her dedication to fostering growth and mentorship among our junior team members showcases her thoughtful approach and holistic vision for our future. She truly embraces the culture of Talent Resources and there is no one more deserving of this promotion."

Matthew Kirschner , President and Partner at Talent Resources said, "In the world of PR and marketing, adaptability and vision are key. Tiffany Groh Cummins embodies these traits, and her stellar track record is evidence of her prowess. Her involvement in the company has significantly augmented our brand presence, and this promotion is a testament to her unwavering commitment and unmatched expertise. This promotion is a well-deserved recognition of both her strategic accomplishments and her role as a mentor within the company."

This promotion reflects Tiffany's dedication and expertise at Talent Resources.

The promotion of Tiffany Groh Cummins is effective immediately.

