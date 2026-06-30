Tiffany Haddish Headlines KRTH 101's 25th Annual "Salute to the USO" Live Radiothon at Laugh Factory on Thursday, July 2nd

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Haddish will headline KRTH 101 radio's 25th Annual "Salute to the USO" live radiothon, which will be held at the world-famous Laugh Factory Hollywood on Thursday, July 2nd from 6 to 10 am PDT to celebrate America's 250th birthday.
Hosted by top-rated KRTH radio personalities Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley, the radiothon will feature comedians:
Tiffany Haddish
George Wallace
Craig Robinson
Dustin Ybarra
Thom Tran (a U.S. Army Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after being shot in the head in a firefight in Iraq)
Jeff King (a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after losing both his legs while serving in Afghanistan)
Jeremy Hotz
Orny Adams
Bill Dawes
Ron Pearson
Preacher Lawson
News media attending the event will have the opportunity to interview participating comedians (including Disabled American Veterans Jeff King and Thom Tran), as well as KRTH's Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley. Also, Gary and Lisa would also like to interview news media who wish to discuss their personal feelings about America's 250th birthday.
"As always, Laugh Factory is very proud to support our troops and Veterans," said owner Jamie Masada. "We want to give special thanks to the comedians who will get up very early to be part of this noble effort. And in honor of America's 250th birthday, every audience member who shows up wearing a patriotic costume, such as George Washington, Betsy Ross, Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin or Uncle Sam, will receive $250 in Laugh Factory tickets."
World-Famous Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter through its clubs and online presence and by developing new comedic talents. Laugh Factory also fosters hope with its Comedy Camp for at-risk youth, free holiday feasts and countless fundraisers for social justice and other worthy causes.
Share this article