Tiffany Haddish Headlines KRTH 101's 25th Annual "Salute to the USO" Live Radiothon at Laugh Factory on Thursday, July 2nd

"As always, Laugh Factory is very proud to support our troops and Veterans." — Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada Post this

Tiffany Haddish

George Wallace

Craig Robinson

Dustin Ybarra

Thom Tran (a U.S. Army Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after being shot in the head in a firefight in Iraq)

Jeff King (a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after losing both his legs while serving in Afghanistan)

Jeremy Hotz

Orny Adams

Bill Dawes

Ron Pearson

Preacher Lawson

News media attending the event will have the opportunity to interview participating comedians (including Disabled American Veterans Jeff King and Thom Tran), as well as KRTH's Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley. Also, Gary and Lisa would also like to interview news media who wish to discuss their personal feelings about America's 250th birthday.

"As always, Laugh Factory is very proud to support our troops and Veterans," said owner Jamie Masada. "We want to give special thanks to the comedians who will get up very early to be part of this noble effort. And in honor of America's 250th birthday, every audience member who shows up wearing a patriotic costume, such as George Washington, Betsy Ross, Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin or Uncle Sam, will receive $250 in Laugh Factory tickets."

World-Famous Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter through its clubs and online presence and by developing new comedic talents. Laugh Factory also fosters hope with its Comedy Camp for at-risk youth, free holiday feasts and countless fundraisers for social justice and other worthy causes.

www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY