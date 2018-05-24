Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein's Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor

Prior to joining Bernstein, Ms. Kent served as an Analyst and Vice President at Friedberg Investment Management, an investment advisor firm, where she was responsible for constructing client portfolios. Previously, she was a Portfolio Manager and Director at Plural Investments, where she managed a $200 million equity long short portfolio, and prior, an Analyst and Partner at JL Advisors LLC, a $3 billion hedge fund. Before that, she worked at Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch as an Associate in investment banking. Ms. Kent holds a BA in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She passed the Certified Financial Planner™ exam in March of 2017 and serves as Co-President of the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta.

About Bernstein

Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives. Our global research enables us to customize a portfolio that suits any type of investment goal, income need, tax situation or tolerance for risk. And we use proprietary, centrally managed investment strategies that ensure every client receives the firm's best thinking on opportunities and risk control. For more information, visit www.bernstein.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiffany-s-kent-joins-bernsteins-atlanta-office-as-financial-advisor-300654196.html

SOURCE Bernstein Private Wealth Management

Related Links

https://www.bernstein.com

