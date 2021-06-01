Tiffany's Bakery Revolutionizes the Donut With Launch of "DOYO®"

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to add DOYO® to the list of Philly phrases that have become synonymous with the city. Pronounced "dough-yo," this unique donut is the latest offering from Center City-based Tiffany's Bakery and might just be the best donut you've ever had. And it'll be available on June 4, National Donut Day!

What makes this donut different? The DOYO® is made in a steam oven for starters, giving it a moist and tender profile you won't find with traditional donuts. Compared to a fried donut, the DOYO® has a much better and cleaner flavor, and with as many as 25% fewer calories and as much as 50% less fat, it's an indulgence you can feel good about — a win-win!

"I am the ultimate donut fan, and this is the donut I have been dreaming of my whole life," says Frank Pantazopoulos, owner of Tiffany's Bakery. "You can put the DOYO® up against any other cake donut, and you'll find that it's more luscious, more flavorful, and more satisfying. The fact that it also happens to be healthier is a source of pride since it means you can enjoy this treat more often; and we all need as much happiness as we can get these days."

Head to Tiffany's Bakery early on National Donut Day to celebrate, as the first 200 customers will receive a free DOYO®! Starting June 4, and for a limited time, the bakery will also offer customers a "buy a dozen DOYO® donuts, get six free" promotion, valid both online and at their location in the Fashion District of Philadelphia (on the lower level between 10th and 11th streets).

DOYO® donuts will be available in single, half dozen, and dozen quantities. Flavors include: vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, cinnamon sugar, strawberry, coconut, maple bacon, lemon poppy, and more. How can you get your hands on these tasty treats? Order online for pickup or delivery, or stop in and try one!

For more information, please visit www.doyodonuts.com.

About Tiffany's Bakery

Tiffany's Bakery is Philadelphia's favorite for iconic products like its strawberry shortcake, spectacular themed cakes and all the treats from fan-favorite danish to cookies and cupcakes. Family owned and operated since 1977, they have taken pride in serving generations of Philadelphia families. Pioneers in bakery e-commerce, their website allows for customization and next-day ordering, all delivered door-to-door. Corporate clients love Tiffany's for on-time delivery and honestly delicious local catering trays. With two convenient Center City locations, Tiffany's is on a growth path and on a mission to bring homemade bakery nostalgia just like you remember, to today's customers who expect superior convenience and value. To learn more, visit www.tiffanysbakeryphilly.com/.

